The Royal Flying doctors’ high tech COVID-19 prep

RFDS Flight Nurses and Medical Officers based in Queensland are using the latest hi-tech medical simulation technology to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

They have been immersed in high-fidelity simulated scenarios at the Traeger Clinical Innovation and Learning Centre at the RFDS Brisbane Base since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, the RFDS is about to begin construction and installation of a new simulation room at its Cairns Base and is calling for donations to help fund similar facilities across Queensland.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Manager of Clinical Training and Development Ronan Sweeney said the Brisbane Traeger Clinical Innovation and Training Room was generously funded by an individual supporter.

“We’re now hoping to replicate this model across the state,” he said.

“The facility, the first of its kind in Queensland and the first in Australia to be used for healthcare, is equipped with surround sound speakers, projectors and sensors which simulate clinical settings RFDS medical staff are likely to find themselves in when on the job.

“While using the technology, medical crews can find themselves in a paddock on a cattle station, on a dirt strip in the outback, or in the middle of a busy mine site.

“The lifelike manikins can also be programmed to simulate any kind of medical symptoms, including those shown by patients with COVID-19.”

Mr Sweeney said the technology allowed medical staff to be on the front foot when the pandemic began.

“Recreating these environments presents clinicians with a powerful representation of the day-to-day working environments they practice in,” he said.

“We have been using this facility for over 12 months now, however the coronavirus pandemic presented us with a range of new challenges in how we deliver effective health care, while also protecting the wellbeing of our staff.

“Narrowing the gap between real-world settings and training environments is a strategic intent for our clinical workforce, and we are seeing that first-hand through this technology.”

Mr Sweeney said a fundraising initiative was underway to aid the construction of a replica simulation room.

Donations to the RFDS (Queensland Section) Tax Appeal, which will go towards funding more training facilities can be made at rfds.co/trainingcentre