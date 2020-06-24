Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RFDS Flight Nurse Mel Seubert and RFDS Manager of Clinical Training Ronan Sweeney
RFDS Flight Nurse Mel Seubert and RFDS Manager of Clinical Training Ronan Sweeney
News

The Royal Flying doctors’ high tech COVID-19 prep

Zara Gilbert
24th Jun 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RFDS Flight Nurses and Medical Officers based in Queensland are using the latest hi-tech medical simulation technology to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

They have been immersed in high-fidelity simulated scenarios at the Traeger Clinical Innovation and Learning Centre at the RFDS Brisbane Base since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, the RFDS is about to begin construction and installation of a new simulation room at its Cairns Base and is calling for donations to help fund similar facilities across Queensland.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Manager of Clinical Training and Development Ronan Sweeney said the Brisbane Traeger Clinical Innovation and Training Room was generously funded by an individual supporter.

“We’re now hoping to replicate this model across the state,” he said.

“The facility, the first of its kind in Queensland and the first in Australia to be used for healthcare, is equipped with surround sound speakers, projectors and sensors which simulate clinical settings RFDS medical staff are likely to find themselves in when on the job.

“While using the technology, medical crews can find themselves in a paddock on a cattle station, on a dirt strip in the outback, or in the middle of a busy mine site.

“The lifelike manikins can also be programmed to simulate any kind of medical symptoms, including those shown by patients with COVID-19.”

Mr Sweeney said the technology allowed medical staff to be on the front foot when the pandemic began.

“Recreating these environments presents clinicians with a powerful representation of the day-to-day working environments they practice in,” he said.

“We have been using this facility for over 12 months now, however the coronavirus pandemic presented us with a range of new challenges in how we deliver effective health care, while also protecting the wellbeing of our staff.

“Narrowing the gap between real-world settings and training environments is a strategic intent for our clinical workforce, and we are seeing that first-hand through this technology.”

Mr Sweeney said a fundraising initiative was underway to aid the construction of a replica simulation room.

Donations to the RFDS (Queensland Section) Tax Appeal, which will go towards funding more training facilities can be made at rfds.co/trainingcentre

rfds
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        premium_icon ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        News Things kicked off this morning in an online exchange between Rockhampton Mayor and MP

        • 24th Jun 2020 3:12 PM
        • 2 catswhiskers
        'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        premium_icon 'The worst we've seen': Forensic crews scour crime scene

        News ROLLING COVERAGE: Police say victim and offender are known to each other

        Patients cheered him on while he ran for his bride

        premium_icon Patients cheered him on while he ran for his bride

        News We look back at one pair’s classic love story as CQ woman marks her 99th...

        Chase the winter blues away this school holiday

        premium_icon Chase the winter blues away this school holiday

        Life Get outside and experience what the Rocky region has to offer this school holidays.