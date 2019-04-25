Menu
RSPCA want to have the sale and use of electric shock collars banned.
Pets & Animals

Dog found with shock collar embedded in neck

by Jodie Munro O’Brien
25th Apr 2019 10:53 AM
A dog has been found with an electric shock collar embedded in her neck.

Alex Hyndman Hill from the RSPCA said the small white dog, now named Coco, was handed in as a stray to the Pimpama Pet Vet on the Gold Coast on March 29.

"RSPCA staff say the wounds inflicted by the collar were large and quite confronting with an offensive smell, indicating infection," she said.

Coco was handed in at Pimpama Pet Vet with a shock collar embedded into her skin
Electric shock collars deliver electrical zaps of varying strength and duration to the neck of a dog.

If anyone has any information about the dog, they are asked to contact the RSPCA on 1300 264 625 or 1300 852 188 or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au

editors picks pet care pets and animals rspca

