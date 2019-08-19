The rural town where doctors won't work

MHHS is still searching for doctors for Clermont Hospital

DOCTORS do not want to work in Clermont.

It is not the small community that has turned them off, it is the requirement for them to double as a GP.

The town has been without a permanent doctor at the Clermont Hospital since December last year. The first senior medical officer left the hospital in June 2018, followed a few months later by the second.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service executive director of rural services Terry Johnson said the service was still trying to recruit permanent doctors, but it was unsuccessful so far.

"The current medical model is difficult to recruit to because it requires doctors to work in the hospital and privately in general practice," she said.

"Unfortunately it is difficult to find doctors who want to do this.

"While Mackay HHS could recruit doctors to work in the Clermont Multi Purpose Health Service, this would not address the broader community requirement for access to private general practice.

"We are continuing to work with various partners to explore alternative medical models to meet the needs of the community."

Ms Johnson said the interim local doctors have been engaged to ensure the community continues to receive medial care across the public and private sector.

MHHS told the Daily Mercury in June it was exploring alternative healthcare models.

A new GP clinic will open in Clermont on September 2.