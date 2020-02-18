The scoop: Beloved ice-cream store to re-open in Yeppoon

THE SCOOP: Wendy’s Yeppoon owner Anne Fursman and store manager Kelly Welfare at the milkbar’s future site in Yeppoon Central shopping centre

A CASUAL job might not seem like something that holds significant impact.

But for Yeppoon woman Anne Fursman, what started as a teenage gig serving up Shake N Dogs quickly evolved into a career-defining pathway.

It is her love for the iconic Wendy’s Milk Bar brand, along with the connectivity it creates within the community, that led Ms Fursman to re-open the Yeppoon store following its shock closure three years ago.

The news came as a delight to many after a ­surprise announcement detailing its tenancy at Yeppoon Central shopping centre hit ­social media late last year.

Ms Fursman, 40, first delved into a career at Wendy’s in the very store she is set to reopen, starting as a casual team member at age 18.

Since then she has gone on to own the Wendy’s Emerald site which has operated at Central Highlands ­Marketplace for the past eight years.

“Wendy’s is a quality brand, one that I know and love,” she said.

“The feedback I’ve received is that the Yeppoon community has really missed Wendy’s, so I’m really excited to be bringing it back.”

The announcement comes off the back of a nearly three-year closure, in which previous owners Linda and Michael Robinson were blindsided by an eviction notice.

The previous store, a ­longstanding pillar of the Yeppoon community, was ­ ­located at Keppel Bay Plaza in what would was a 13-year residency.

That soon changed after the plaza’s ownership was handed over to Race Property Group in July of 2017.

The store’s shock closure quickly followed, with the Robinsons handed a notice to vacate after their request for a month-to-month lease was ignored, they claimed.

With a tentative opening date at the beginning of April, Ms Fursman said her choice recommendation would be the old-time classic.

“You can never go past a cheese dog. They’re my favourite,” she said.

Recruitment is underway. Those eager to join the iconic brand are encouraged to apply by contacting anne.fursman@bigpond.com