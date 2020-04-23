The secret behind former Emmaus student’s tech success

Rockhampton’s Joe Zhou is the among the latest to join the ever-expanding app-economy with a service that has never been timelier.

The Emmaus alumni turned Brisbane pharmacy owner has recently launched an on-demand app called Mymedkit.

The idea is simple, but it hit a huge gap in the market and didn’t miss.

Think Uber Eats for medicine.

The app allows the public to order medicine to their door by simply uploading a picture of their prescription to have it delivered within three hours.

In the last six weeks as COVID-19 clamped down on the world, the Mymedkit app saw an explosive expansion from 600 Brisbane-based users to over 10,000 around Australia.

Mr Zhou said it brought him great joy to be able to bring his cyber-creation home to Rockhampton where his pharmacy career began as an intern at Terry White Chemist in Stockland Rockhampton.

Joe Zhou CEO of myMedkit

“Rocky is the place closest to my heart, my family and childhood friends are all there so it’s great that I can give this back to the community,” he said.

While COVID-19 presents obvious benefit and demand for this product, Mr Zhou was confident the app wiould remain relevant once the pandemic restrictions lift.

“Consumer habits are changing and there is definitely a trend showing that these kinds of apps satisfy those consumer habits,” he said.

“A lot of people simply don’t have the time to go to a pharmacy, so they will benefit from this.”

Mr Zhou said that pharmacy managers, and their employees will benefit as customers with potentially contagious illnesses need not even attend a store.

He expected the app to be most popular among parents with sick children and busy professionals.

MyMedkit is available on both Android and iPhone app stores now and Rockhampton pharmacies and drivers are ready to go.

Mr Zhou said that passion and a good business plan was key.

“Start-ups are so hard, and you really have to be prepared to stick it out,” he said.

“Passion is so important – that and a really well-thought-out business model.”