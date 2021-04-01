Secret eatery makes you feel like you’re on Santorini

Flying under the radar, this sign-free, hidden restaurant and wine bar offers food designed to make sure patrons find their way inside

'What? No! This isn't it," insists my baffled lunch date as we face a solitary timber door recessed into a barren, white wall next to an alleyway in the backstreets of Burleigh Heads.

There's no restaurant signage, no window offering a glimpse of what lies on the other side - the only clue to the fact there's something more hidden behind the opening is a lone cactus and a single wall sconce.

The Mediterranean-inspired dining room at La Bella Cellar in Burleigh Heads.

We're at La Bella Cellar, a quirky, clandestine bar and eatery, which opened late last year.

Relying on reputation rather than foot traffic to fill its mere 30 seats, the drinks-focused restaurant is equal parts kooky and clever.

Guests enter through floor-to-ceiling shelves padded with bottles of vino from the venue's thoughtfully composed, geographically broad wine list, which highlights lesser-known grape varieties alongside the classics at affordable prices.

The pork and fennel pizza at La Bella Cellar in Burleigh Heads.

Beyond the arc of grape juice lies a Santorini-inspired dream - rendered white walls embellished with arched mirrors and urn-filled niches surround white banquette seating, floating bar tables and high stools.

It's effortlessly chic, with the tight space made ethereal and bright by skylights that fill the room with sunshine.

Our endearing and cheery waiter is quick to bring us the menus, which are built around light, share-style food with small plates, six pizzas, cheese boards and charcuterie.

He eagerly recommends the Ballina oysters, which he says have become the driving reason many diners return.

They're available either cooked or natural in a total of six incarnations, with the tempura ($6 each) allegedly the most popular … and with good reason.

The tempura oysters at La Bella Cellar in Burleigh Heads.

The molluscs arrive in the crispest of golden batters sitting in their shells pooling with an acidic bonito soy that cuts through the fat of the coating.

We order just two, and immediately wish we'd stumped up for a half dozen - particularly with how well they complement the juicy, jalapeño-spiked Mamma Mia margarita from the tight but interesting cocktail list.

Also designed to share are the grilled leader prawns ($26), which are dramatically brought to the table under a maple smoke-filled cloche.

With adequate histrionics, our waiter wafts the sweet-smelling cloud across the table with the combustion puff only lightly infusing the prawns, letting their natural flavours shine through.

The beef carpaccio ($22.80) offers plenty of bite and juiciness thanks to an uplifting feta and pico de gallo garnish.

The beef carpaccio at La Bella Cellar in Burleigh Heads.

The pizzas will no doubt be the big hit, though, with our pork and fennel option ($27) generous with sugo and Italian sausage on the lightest and thinnest of bases.

As there are seven cheeses available, including everything from a triple cream brie to a burrata, there's only one dessert on the menu - a peach and vanilla panna cotta ($18). But you'll struggle to fit in a sweet course when the savoury options are so good.

La Bella Cellar is the true definition of a hidden gem. However with tasty bites, charming service and a drinks list worth leaving the car at home for, it surely won't stay secret for long.

LA BELLA CELLAR

3 Deodar Dr, Burleigh Heads

0483 894 463

Open Thu-Fri 5pm-late, Sat-Sun noon-late

Must eat

Tempura oysters

VERDICT - Scores out of 5

Food 3.5

Ambience 4

Service 4.5

Value 3.5

Overall 4

