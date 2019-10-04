The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

CRICKET: A well-rounded team of strong bowlers and batsmen led the Frenchville Falcons to success in their first game of the competition, captain Brent Hartley said.

The Falcons played Rockhampton Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground last Saturday in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

The match was a second- round clash, with the Falcons having had a bye in the opening round.

After losing the toss, the Falcons made the most of having to bowl. Hartley said while some teams aimed to get batsmen out quickly, his side focused on wearing down the opposition.

“We bowled pretty tight,” he said.

Brothers last 39.2 overs – all out for 124. Luke Reid and Murray Harch were the best with the bat, scoring 32 runs each.

Hartley said if the Falcons had won the toss they would have batted, but their skilful bowlers were able to do the heavy lifting in the win.

Callum McMahon and Joe McGahan were the best with the ball for the Falcons, both taking three wickets each.

The Falcons took 26.5 overs to win the game, chasing down Brothers’ score with eight wickets and 13 overs to spare.

Lachlan Hartley was the best with the bat for Frenchville, scoring 40 runs, followed by Brent Hartley on 37 not out.

Brothers’ Murray Harch and Tim Reid took one wicket each.

All teams in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge have a bye this weekend, when a substantial number of players will go to play in the Bulls Masters cricket competition in Bundaberg.