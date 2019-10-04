Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A-GRADE CRICKET: Frenchville's Brent Hartley
A-GRADE CRICKET: Frenchville's Brent Hartley
News

The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
4th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: A well-rounded team of strong bowlers and batsmen led the Frenchville Falcons to success in their first game of the competition, captain Brent Hartley said.

The Falcons played Rockhampton Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground last Saturday in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

The match was a second- round clash, with the Falcons having had a bye in the opening round.

After losing the toss, the Falcons made the most of having to bowl. Hartley said while some teams aimed to get batsmen out quickly, his side focused on wearing down the opposition.

“We bowled pretty tight,” he said.

Brothers last 39.2 overs – all out for 124. Luke Reid and Murray Harch were the best with the bat, scoring 32 runs each.

Hartley said if the Falcons had won the toss they would have batted, but their skilful bowlers were able to do the heavy lifting in the win.

Callum McMahon and Joe McGahan were the best with the ball for the Falcons, both taking three wickets each.

The Falcons took 26.5 overs to win the game, chasing down Brothers’ score with eight wickets and 13 overs to spare.

Lachlan Hartley was the best with the bat for Frenchville, scoring 40 runs, followed by Brent Hartley on 37 not out.

Brothers’ Murray Harch and Tim Reid took one wicket each.

All teams in the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge have a bye this weekend, when a substantial number of players will go to play in the Bulls Masters cricket competition in Bundaberg.

frenchville sports club capricorn challenge luke reid murray harch rockhampton brothers tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum turns grief into world-class performance

    premium_icon Mum turns grief into world-class performance

    News ‘I use it as fuel to my fire to get through anything’

    • 4th Oct 2019 10:55 AM
    Fishing Friday: Best October fishing spots in CQ

    premium_icon Fishing Friday: Best October fishing spots in CQ

    News October generally means many of the bigger redfishes and other stuff like snapper...

    COURT: See the list of the 50+ in court today

    premium_icon COURT: See the list of the 50+ in court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    MORNING REWIND: Tensions over Rookwood boil over

    MORNING REWIND: Tensions over Rookwood boil over

    News From conflict over Rookwood Weir to a climate protester holding up traffic, keep up...