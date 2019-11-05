Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shari Browne at the Riverside Tavern is ready to help with the Ask for Angela program. Picture: Evan Morgan
Shari Browne at the Riverside Tavern is ready to help with the Ask for Angela program. Picture: Evan Morgan
Dating

The secret way to escape a bad Tinder date

by KEAGAN ELDER
5th Nov 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN a date goes awry or a violent ex-partner interrupts a night out at a pub, people can now ask for "Angela".

Ask for Angela is a safety campaign being run across the 25 suburban pubs and hotels that are part of Townsville Liquor Accord, providing people a chance to seek help discreetly without raising alarm from the person they are trying to evade.

Townsville Liquor Accord president Arthur McMahon said it was important pub-goers realised there was a safe escape avenue in the build-up to the festive period.

"There could be a female on a Tinder date and halfway through the night feels uncomfortable. They can just go to the bar and ask for Angela," he said.

"The staff member will … take them to a safe place and ring them a cab or if they have a courtesy bus, take them home with that.

"That's what it's all about, trying to get them to a safe haven."

Mr McMahon said the idea was borrowed from Lincolnshire County Council in England.

He said all bar staff in the Accord's venues knew of the program, which has been running for the past two years and had proven to be effective.

"We've had a couple ask for Angela in the time we've run it," he said.

"It's mainly targeting domestic violence, which is a big problem, especially when alcohol is involved."

More Stories

Show More
dating pubs safety tinder townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nathan gets $11,000 wage cut because of disability

        premium_icon Nathan gets $11,000 wage cut because of disability

        News He was in the job for more than a decade before the business changed ownership and overnight it all changed

        Readers welcome weekend rain in west

        premium_icon Readers welcome weekend rain in west

        News Morning Bulletin readers welcome weekend rain in the west

        • 5th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
        ‘I just want fairness’ Dad’s fight for human rights

        premium_icon ‘I just want fairness’ Dad’s fight for human rights

        News Advocates arm themselves with knowledge to best protect their loved ones with new...

        Rockhampton Council meeting today Livingstone council’s agenda

        premium_icon Rockhampton Council meeting today Livingstone council’s...

        News Councillors will discuss pavers and Rocky’s rehab centre at today’s meeting.