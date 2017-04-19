5 shock business closures Rocky didn't see coming

The Cambridge Hotel has been boarded up. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin

FOLLOWING the shock closure of four Brumby's stores across the Rockhampton and Gladstone region, we've reflected on some of the other unexpected business closures in CQ in recent times.

From sports clubs to retails, here are a few of the closures which sent shock waves through the local community.

1. CQ Leagues Club

Iconic Rockhampton venue the CQ Leagues Club closed its doors suddenly on January 10, leaving about 25 people without jobs.

Chairman of the CQ Leagues Club board Geoff Murphy confirmed the club had been placed into receivership.

Worrells were appointed to take control of the business which owed more than $2.4 million to creditors and about $100,000 to staff.

The venue is currently on the market.

The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice. Kerri-Anne Mesner

2. Cambridge Hotel

Staff were left stunned in June 2015 when high-profile Rockhampton venue the Cambridge Hotel closed unexpectedly.

A small sign on the front door said the hotel would be closed for "a redevelopment".

The venue has since been demolished and there has been no action at the site for over 12 months.

3. Terry White Chemist and Priceline Pharmacy

In February, the community was left astounded when Terry White Chesist and Priceline Pharmacy at Stockland Rockhampton closed suddenly.

The Morning Bulletin understands one of the major issues for Terry White was the cost of rent which was approximately $70,000 per month.

Administrators were appointed and the stores were able to reopen a few days later, but remain under administration.

Terry White Chemists in Stockland shopping centre closes its doors as administrators are called in. The Morning Bulletin

4. Webber's Retravision

The closure of iconic Rockhampton business Webber's Retravision was met with sadness across the Rockhampton community.

The doors of the store closed for the final time in July 2016 when owner Doug Webber decided shut up shop due to hard economic times.

5. Pizza Hut

Both Rockhampton Pizza Hut stores closed indefinitely in late December 2016.

It was later revealed the company behind the two Rockhampton Pizza Hut stores went into voluntary administration, leaving 29 staff without a job in the week before Christmas.