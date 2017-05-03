27°
Shocking number of Rocky ice addicts at hospital revealed

Chloe Lyons
| 3rd May 2017 11:55 PM Updated: 4th May 2017 12:49 AM
ICE TERROR: More people than ever are going to hospital for ice related issues.
OcusFocus

THE shocking ice statistics just keep coming, with figures released exclusively to The Morning Bulletin showing the strain users are having on Rockhampton's hospital.

Queensland's inaugural ice summit took place in Rockhampton last week where ice related hospital data was released for the state, but this is the first time a regional breakdown has been made available by Queensland Health.

While there isn't a specific hospital code for presentations relating specifically to ice, these are included as amphetamine-related presentations.

Of Rockhampton Hospital's almost 50,000 emergency department presentations, there were 31 related to amphetamine use in 2014-15.

This is a dramatic jump from 2009-10 when only 15 were recorded.

There were also nine amphetamine-related general admissions to Rockhampton Hospital in 2014-15, compared with two in 2009-10.

Possibly the most alarming of these figures is for inpatient mental health admissions.

This number has gone from one in 2009-10, to 12 in 2014-15, then doubled to 23 in 2015-16.

According to the recently released Queensland Health Methamphetamine Paper, ice can have severe mental health impacts on users with one-in-four experiencing psychotic symptoms - these symptoms can occur in people with no previous mental health issues.

Even more terrifying still, methamphetamine is reportedly easily available according to users.

State wide data has shown the purity of methamphetamine has been consistently increasing since 2010 with 47% purity recorded in 2014, to 66% in 2015.

Users in the long term experience poor health including high-blood pressure, heart palpitations, chest pain, weight loss and malnutrition.

In a bid to combat these issues, a Queensland Health spokesperson said the government announced in October 2016 a $43 million investment over five years for non-government agencies to provide drug and alcohol services as well other financial commitments.

This is part of the new $350 million Connecting Care to Recovery 2016-21 plan.

"In 2016-17 the Department of Health re-allocated $6 million to bolster the capacity of frontline services at six Hospital and Health Services, including Central Queensland HHS, to respond to problems associated with the use of ice and other drugs," the spokesperson said.

"This funding included the establishment of a new Drug and Alcohol Brief Intervention Team in Rockhampton."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  addict crime drugs ice ice summit politics queensland health

