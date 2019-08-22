The 'shocking' mindset causing pet deaths

DYNAMIC DUO: Central Queensland Animal Society Inc cofounders Loz Batley and Brooke Lacey continue their mission to save animals.

A "SHOCKING” number of animals are being surrendered in Central Queensland, and the trend is only growing, according to Central Queensland Animal Society Inc cofounder Loz Batley.

Saving animals has dominated her life for the past two years, but the mindset of those who abandon their animals still blows her away.

"Animals are a privilege, not a right,” Loz said.

"The number of animal surrenders is pretty shocking and it's only getting worse.”

Last year she played a part in saving the lives of 1113 animals from the Rockhampton Regional Council pound, but Loz said there were still too many who weren't so lucky.

She said 50 per cent of dogs, 40 per cent of livestock and 10 per cent of cats were euthanised after being deemed unrehomable or unclaimed.

The saddest aspect of the statistic was some deaths were avoidable, according to Loz.

"I cannot stress enough socialisation for the dogs in particular is so important,” she said.

"If you have a puppy get them to puppy preschool, bring them into the home and get them desexed.”

Saving animals was the guiding light at the end of postnatal depression for Loz. While she started rescuing animals to ease her mind, the work quickly consumed her and now there isn't a moment where she's not thinking about saving lives.

"I got a glimpse of how bad it was with the pound and how high stress it was,” Loz said.

After managing the Poundies on Deathrow Facebook page, with her offsider Brooke Lacey since 2017, the pair have taken their project to the next level by registering the Central Queensland Animal Society Inc as an official charity.

Loz said the registration will help ease the growing pressure on Central Queensland animal welfare groups.

"We can save animals for our own rescue whereas before we had to take on animals on behalf of other rescues,” Loz said.

Since registering in March, the charity has rehomed about 20 dogs and more than 50 cats and kittens.

The charity has 53 felines in care at present, but Brooke said most are in need of medical attention.

"A large majority of the cats we have taken on from the pound have been flu cats, sick baby kittens or those with ringworm,” Brooke said.

Last months registration bill for the charity was $8,000, which is funded entirely by donations.

"Any little bit helps, even people sharing our posts is such a big thing because people are seeing what cats and dogs need help. One person sharing a post can have an animal adopted,” Loz said.

Central Queensland Animal Society will host a garden party high tea this Saturday to raise money for the cause. Bookings are essential.