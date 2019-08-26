The shocking statistics driving the 2019 Road Safety Week

THE fatal five were on top of the agenda yesterday as local representatives from government and emergency services launched the 2019 Road Safety Week campaign.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke was accompanied by Central Region Assistant Commissioner Clem O'Regan to launch the campaign, now in its fifth year.

Road safety-themed events and activities will be held across the state until Friday.

Last year, more than 6500 people were seriously injured in crashes on Queensland roads and 245 died.

"In this day and age, everyone has become a skilled multi-tasker, but when it comes to using our Queensland roads we are asking all to remain focused on safety alone,” Mr O'Regan said.

"Last year, there were 79 fatalities and 1597 hospitalisations in the Central Region alone.

"Seventy-nine people sadly never made it home, the effects of which have proved devastating for families and communities. Be sure to know and follow the road rules every trip, whichever mode of transport you are using.”

The fatal five are speeding, drugs and alcohol, not wearing seatbelts, distractions and fatigue.

Of the 79 fatalities across the Central Region, 49.4 per cent were linked to alcohol or drug-related causes.

Nineteen per cent were linked to speeding, 11.4 per cent were caused by fatigue and 13.9 per cent were attributed to distracted and inattentive drivers.

Emergency services get briefed at Road Safety Week launch JACK EVANS

Of the total deaths in the Central Region, 7.6 per cent were found to be caused by not wearing a seatbelt.

"The focus on the fatal five this Queensland Road Safety Week is about ensuring everyone, everywhere is making safety a priority when travelling on our Queensland roads,” Mr O'Regan said.

He said one in five people tested for drugs and alcohol in the Central Region tested positive for methamphetamine or cannabis.

The campaign seeks to remind all road users of the dangers of the fatal five with an emphasis on the importance of seatbelts.

Mr O'Rourke reaffirmed the importance of being courteous and careful when driving.

"Being busy and multi-tasking can make you complacent, so take this week as an opportunity to reassess your knowledge and habits about road safety.

"Put your road safety first, remember the fatal five and do your bit to ensure you and all those around you are safe.''