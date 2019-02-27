The shoe fits like a glove: Kinky Boots ready to entertain!

THE future of footwear is in Kinky Boots - at least that is what Charlie Price discovers in the musical hit, Kinky Boots, to be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre next month.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features original music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious script by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Charlie (played by Daniel Hair in Rockhampton Regional Council's upcoming production) reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy.

With orders drying up for the business's stock-in-trade, the humble brogue, Charlie must find a way to save the family business and save the jobs of his work "family” on the shop floor.

That's where Lola, a fabulous entertainer (played by Angelo Conway) comes in.

Lola is in need of a pair of sturdy stilettos and, after some hesitation and a not particularly impressive prototype, Charlie and Lola work together to turn the fortunes of the footwear factory around.

Kinky Boots is created by the team behind Wicked and We Will Rock You.

It will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre for five shows from March 15 to 23.

Tickets are on sale now from www.seeitlive.com.au or phone 4927 4111.

Kinky Boots is a Rockhampton Regional Council production supported by the Friends of the Theatre, WIN Television and The Morning Bulletin.

Angelo gets a kick out of Kinky Boots!

Rockhampton musician Angelo Conway is well known to Rockhampton music lovers but in March audiences will get see him like they have never done before when he puts on a pair of high heeled thigh boots in the musical Kinky Boots.

Angelo plays Simon/Lola, a fabulous entertainer who is in need of some sturdy stilettos.

He meets Charlie Price, a young man who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory which is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Kinky Boots, Angelo Conway at rehearsal. Allan Reinikka ROK270219kinkyboo

Lola provides the inspiration that Charlie needs to live up to his father's legacy and save the family business.

But to find thigh boots to fit Angelo's size 12 feet, hasn't exactly been an easy task.

Director Wayne Kermond said that the props team scoured the nation to find boots that not only looked the part but would also fit male feet and stand up to the rigours of a five-show season.

"The rehearsals began in mid January and part of the process involved getting cast members, who weren't used to wearing stilettos, in to the habit of doing so without any major mishaps,” Wayne said.

"Our props team has found a supplier of some very robust kinky boots and what's more...they fit!” he said.

"I think it's safe to say that audiences will get a kick out of seeing Angelo and other familiar faces on stage in Kinky Boots in a way they have probably never seen them before,” Wayne said.

Along with Angelo, the cast features Daniel Hair as Charlie Price, Sharnee O'Donnell as Lauren, Dean Netherwood as Don, Stephanie Hauser as Nicola, Jesse Warren as George, Jacinta Delalande as Trish and Tegan Devine as Pat.

With original music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious story by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots has won six Tony Awards and has been a sellout success all over the world.

Wayne Scott Kermond

Show business is in Wayne's blood. Being "born in a trunk”, he is a fourth generation performer.

Wayne's introduction to professional musical theatre was at the age of 11 when he was cast as a tap dancing sailor in Gypsy. He then went on to to co-star and play such roles as Tom Thumb in Barnum, Baby John & Arab in West Side Story, Andrew in Seven Little Australians, Waxy Collins in Jonah Jones (STC), Benny Southstreet and Nathan Detroit in Guys & Dolls, Mike in A Chorus Line, Fogerty in Chicago and Hot Blades Harry in Urinetown (MTC).

Wayne is most acclaimed for his starring role as Cosmo Brown in the Australasian Tour of Singin' in the Rain, and his show-stopping slapstick running up the wall routine Make 'em Laugh.

Wayne also starred as Max Bialystock in The Producers, the Modern Major General in The Pirates of Penzance, The Vaudevillian in Smoke & Mirrors and Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray The Big Fat Arena Spectacular.

He also has starred in Opera Australia's and GFO's touring production of Anything Goes as Moonface Martin.

Kinky Boots director WAYNE SCOTT KERMOND. Allan Reinikka ROK270219kinkyboo

Wayne has been nominated and is the recipient for numerous Helpmann, Green Room and Mo awards, such as "Male Musical Theatre Performer of the Year”, "Best Lead Actor In a Musical” and the "Peter Allen Variety Entertainer of the Year”.

He has conceived and starred in the Australian musical comedy Jive Junkys, which toured extensively and received a coveted Pick of the Fringe Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Wayne's love of cabaret has lead him to, create, star and produce with his wife Katie such shows as Candy Man - a celebration of the ultimate Song & Dance Man, Sammy Davis Jnr. And The Kermond 3 Gen Variety Show, alongside his dad and son Zan at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival where it received five star reviews.

He has most recently conceived and produced Spiegelesque, which enjoyed last year a twice extended, 15 week run in Sydney.

Wayne is about to star in the upcoming production of Into The Woods.

In the past four years, Wayne has directed, with his wife Katie choreographing, productions of Evita, Mary Poppins, Wicked and We Will Rock You for The Rockhampton Regional Council at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Wayne is honoured to be back once again....bringing the joy and love of Kinky Boots to Rocky!

Katie Kermond

Katie is a dance director, choreographer, performer and stand-up comedian.

She has performed in many Australian musicals, such as Westside Story, La Cage Aux Folles, Evita, Sugar Babies, Camelot, Guys & Dolls, Grease, Jerry's Girls, Chicago, Singin' in the Rain and most recently Follies.

Her choreographic credits include Annie, Superman the Musical, The Smurfs Live On Stage (world tour), Candy Man and Spiegelesque.

She has also choreographed the children's TV series Lah Lah's Adventures.

Kinky Boots Choreographer KATIE KERMOND. Allan Reinikka ROK270219kinkyboo

Katie has also received a coveted Pick of the Fringe Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She has produced corporate functions and special events, as well as two national tours for such shows as Candy Man, Jive Junkys and most recently a twice extended Sydney season of the cabaret Spiegelesque.

She shares the journey with her husband, the multi awarding winning musical theatre star Wayne Scott Kermond.

Oh - and their greatest success to date is their son Alexander (Zan) Kermond, who is working in a season of Parazzino in Europe at present, and has just recently been cast in the upcoming Australian tour of Billy Elliot the Musical.

After being involved in the RRC seasons over the last four years, Wayne and Katie are both honoured to be invited back to be a part of this year's Pilbeam Theatre's production of Kinky Boots ... enjoy and have fun!