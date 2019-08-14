The show goes on ... and on

LONG HISTORY: In 2001 the Yeppoon Little Theatre staged The Legend of King O'Malley .

LONG HISTORY: In 2001 the Yeppoon Little Theatre staged The Legend of King O'Malley .

ENTERTAINING patrons with performances on the Capricorn Coast since November 1969, Yeppoon Little Theatre is celebrating 50 years with an afternoon of fun memorabilia to rifle through, live music and a walk down memory lane.

Spokeswoman Vicki Lomasney said that a few months ago, a small group of members started collecting and collating memorabilia including photos, programs and all forms of media to help relive the half century since the group was formed.

"Jill Curran, who has been a prolific director, writer and actor with YLT for almost two decades, and Lorraine Phillips, who has been acting and involved with the group since the 1990s, collectively had many photos and programs, and much more has come to light since the search began, as the two ladies along with some willing helpers have launched themselves into the project of accessing and updating archives,” Ms Lomasney said.

"The group has consistently been operating since it was first established and has successfully staged over 130 shows and twice as many performances including short plays, special event performances and revues.”

Yeppoon Little Theatre had its first meeting on November 11, 1969, with 23 people present.

Jill, Cindy and Lorraine have been collecting memorabilia for the 50th birthday celebrations.

A constitution was formed and grants were received from the Department of Cultural Activities to help with early production costs.

The group used many venues in the early days including Yeppoon Town Hall, St Brendan's College Log Cabin, St Ursula's College Hall, the old Bamboo Corner where Bayview Towers now stands, Keppel Bay Sailing Club and Reg Brinston's shed in Arthur St, Yeppoon, to name just a few.

The group has played an active role in enhancing opportunities for theatre restaurants and drama festivals, as well as school-based events.

In 2010 the theatre staged Fawlty Towers .

In 1990, after years of treading the boards and saving money in a trust account, and with the assistance of Yeppoon Show Society, Yeppoon Little Theatre was able develop its current location on William St, Yeppoon, and celebrated in 1991 with its first performance at the location.

Ms Lomasney said the free 50 and Fabulous afternoon on August 25 will begin at 2pm and include live music by Narelle Schirmer, who made her stage debut for Yeppoon Little Theatre this year in It's a Wonderful Life - a Radio Play.

"There will be a short presentation on the 50 years of Yeppoon Little Theatre, a fabulous birthday cake, some photo booth fun and plenty of time to reconnect and reminisce,” she said.

1982's Bit of Bard and Bawd .

"There will also be opportunity for people who have stories or memories they would like to share with the group and plenty of memorabilia to see.

"We are hoping to welcome lots of people who have been involved with Yeppoon Little Theatre past and present as well as anyone else who has an interest in the history of the group.”

Light refreshments will be served.”

Inquiries to 0437 491 990 or email secretary@yeppoon littletheatre.org.au.