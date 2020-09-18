The show must go on: Ag societies to share in $2.1m

Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke said funding for show societies would be particularly important in 2021.

Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke said funding for show societies would be particularly important in 2021.

AGRICULTURAL show societies across Central Queensland will receive government funding to continue their work into 2021.

More than $2.1 million in grants will be disbursed to 130 show societies in Queensland under the State Government’s Show Societies Grants Program.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies general manager Trevor Beckingham said the funding was crucial.

“Many of the smaller show societies in particular would find it extremely difficult to conduct their local show without this assistance from the Queensland Government,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the Queensland Government for its ongoing support, which will help in opening the gates once again.”

In Central Queensland, the grants will help several groups, including:

– Capella and District Show Society: $7076

– Comet Sporting and Agricultural Show Society: $6940

– Emerald Show Society – $24,280

– Marlborough Agricultural Show Association – $6551

– Mount Morgan Show Society – $9524

– Ridgelands & District S & A (Show) Association – $6856

– Rockhampton Regional Council for the Rockhampton Agricultural Show – $52,537

– Springsure P & A (Show) Society – $8484

– The Caves Progress & Agricultural Show Society – $7173

– Yeppoon & District Show Society – $20,462

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the importance of such shows would be greater than usual next year as they would contribute to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The local show plays an enormous role in bringing communities together to meet, compare, compete and most importantly, connect,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said that with many shows cancelled in 2020, their return would give residents a much-needed lift.

“The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and artisanship,” she said.

“I appreciate the time and preparation involved in making each show a success and I applaud the work the show societies carry out, usually with limited resources,” she said.

The Show Societies Grants Program provides money for annual agricultural shows.

Show Societies that own their grounds may use up to half of the funding for new infrastructure works that meet certain deadlines and objectives.