The show must go on: Art awards going ahead
THIS year’s Queensland Regional Art Awards ceremony is going ahead as planned in September, with thousands of dollars at stake for the winning artist.
The annual event, run by not-for-profit Flying Arts Alliance will fortify the continuity of the arts in Queensland’s rural and remote communities.
This year’s program offers artists a chance to win a portion of a $25,000 prize pool split across eight award categories.
Artists will also have their work considered for a statewide touring exhibition in 2021.
The Holding Redlich Art for Life award will offer a $10,000 non-acquisitive prize to the overall Queensland Regional Art Awards winning artist.
Entries have already opened, with early bird entries closing on June 22 and offering a discount.
The final date for award submissions is July 27, before winners are announced on September 28.
For more information, visit flyingarts.org.au/events-and-projects/queensland- regional-art-awards/