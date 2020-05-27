Menu
The Queensland Regional Art Awards are going ahead as planned.
The show must go on: Art awards going ahead

Sean Fox
27th May 2020 6:00 AM
THIS year’s Queensland ­Regional Art Awards ceremony is going ahead as planned in September, with thousands of dollars at stake for the winning artist.

The annual event, run by not-for-profit Flying Arts Alliance will fortify the continuity of the arts in Queensland’s rural and remote communities.

This year’s program offers artists a chance to win a portion of a $25,000 prize pool split across eight award ­categories.

Artists will also have their work considered for a statewide touring exhibition in 2021.

The Holding Redlich Art for Life award will offer a $10,000 non-acquisitive prize to the overall Queensland Regional Art Awards winning artist.

Entries have already opened, with early bird entries closing on June 22 and offering a discount.

The final date for award submissions is July 27, before winners are announced on September 28.

For more information, visit flyingarts.org.au/events-and-projects/queensland- ­regional-art-awards/

art and theatre queensland regional art awards tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

