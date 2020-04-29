Menu
The 2020 Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival will go ahead in September.
The show must go on: Film festival powers ahead

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
29th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
THE region’s residents begin to see signs of normality return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one renowned Central Queensland festival has been locked in to go ahead in September.

The Vision ­Splendid ­Outback Film Festival, Australia’s first and only of its kind, has not yet been cancelled ahead of its run between September 18 and 26.

This year, the festival faced its biggest challenge, with COVID-19 placing the event in jeopardy.

As the world’s events, tourism and entertainment ­industries feel the brunt of the pandemic’s impacts, many scenarios were explored to ensure the seventh annual festival would go ahead, which led to its postponement to its current set date.

