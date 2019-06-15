The sky is the limit for bright Emu Park teen

MARIAH Sleeman is off to NASA and the Emu Park Lions Club is helping her reach for the stars.

The Lions are raising funds to cover the cost of Mariah attending the Senior Space School International Study Program at NASA in Houston, Texas USA in December.

Born and raised in Emu Park, Mariah attended Emu Park State School and is currently in Year 11 at St Ursula's College in Yeppoon.

Head of science at St Ursula's College Samantha Meager, said Mariah was well suited for the program with a passion for science, particularly space, and had chosen to study senior chemistry, mathematic methods and specialist maths.

She said not many students chose to study those subjects and this was reduced even further in regional areas.

"These numbers are further reduced in regional areas where access to resources to further inspire students through engagement in hands on learning activities, interaction with specialists in the field and universities is limited,” Ms Meager said.

"The Space School offered Mariah to be part of a group of young women who were all highly skilled in the areas of maths, science and technology.

"They will undergo simulated astronaut training at the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama and explore NASA's hub of human spaceflight activity, the Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

"Underpinned by a strong focus on leadership, personal growth and development, CASE Space School is a highly experiential and enriching experience that inspires and equips students for success.”

Emu Park Lions fundraising co-ordinator Lynelle Burns said to cover the cost of the program and Mariah's flight and travel insurance, the target was $10,000 but hoped to raise an extra $1000 to cover incidentals and spending money.

"Mariah is also awaiting the outcome of a scholarship application to The Alliance of Girls Schools Australasia,” she said.

"Fundraising activities are underway with lucky wheel raffles at the Emu Park markets and a trivia night.”