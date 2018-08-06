The smouldering deamalgamation debate that won't go away

Delveen Buckton, Bonnie-Shae Buckton and Peter McCluskey sort out their voting options during the 2013 deamalgamation vote.

MORE than 5.5 years after Livingstone Shire de-amalgamated from Rockhampton Region the stoush over lingering debt continues to plague the two leaders.

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig has always maintained the shire unfairly inherited $76 million in debt, on top of the $10 million cost of deamalgamation.

Before the two councils amalgamated on March 15, 2008, Livingstone Shire's debt was $29 million with $39 million held in cash reserves.

When the council reformed on January 1, 2014, Rockhampton Regional Council transferred $76 million debt and $43 million cash to the new council.

Cr Ludwig says there is "no way” $47 million was spent in Livingstone during the previous six years.

In his Mayor's Column in Saturday's Morning Bulletin, he said the inherited debt levels would unfortunately always remain a matter of contention.

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow was quick to respond to Cr Ludwig and other commentators who also questioned the assertions.

She said debt and cash transferred to Livingstone after deamalgamation reflected assets and liabilities brought into the amalgamation and changes that related to assets now in Livingstone Shire.

Cr Strelow insists the debt transferred to Livingstone was only for projects in that shire and that Cr Ludwig had voted for the debt during the first term of the amalgamated council, under Mayor Brad Carter.

It's a point he denies saying he voted totally against one budget and spoke against others on a number of occasions, but he was "just one vote at the table”.

"Livingstone hadn't paid for the pipeline before amalgamation so that money was borrowed, and money was also borrowed for new cultural facilities and sports facilities in Yeppoon,” Cr Strelow said.

The $49.4million Rockhampton to Yeppoon pipeline opened in 2010 to deliver treated water from Rockhampton to the Capricorn Coast.

Two-thirds of the infrastructure is in Livingstone and after state and federal government grants, the remaining cost to Fitzroy River Water (a commercial business unit of RRC) and Livingstone Shire was 26.2 per cent, or $12.93 million.

One third was borne by FRW and two-thirds by LSC.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted RRC and Queensland Treasury Corporation for an itemised breakdown of debt transferred to LSC when it reformed in 2014.