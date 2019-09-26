The stance against crime in this seaside town

NEED SIGNATURES: Ross Lane and Gary Toon are collecting signatures for increased police presence on the coast.

NEED SIGNATURES: Ross Lane and Gary Toon are collecting signatures for increased police presence on the coast.

AFTER calls for help from community members, Gary Toon vowed to address Yeppoon’s “crime problem” but he’s struggling to lock down support from locals.

Alongside Yeppoon business owners Lisa White and Ross Lane, Mr Toon created a petition calling for an additional police officer, more patrols, harsher penalties and a Police Citizens Youth Club to be established in the seaside town.

He’s collected more than 1,200 signatures on paper in the past month but momentum has stopped, according to Mr Toon.

He said petition numbers didn’t represent how many people spoke about Yeppoon’s crime problem.

“Everyone is complaining about it. I only got involved because I was asked,” he said.

He sits outside Spar at Cedar Park Shopping Centre every Wednesday and IGA on Thursdays but said people avoided signing the petition.

He called on the community to take a stance against crime by signing the petition.

He wanted to see Yeppoon return to the “safe” town he grew up in.

Go to The Morning Bulletin website to sign the petition.