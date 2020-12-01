The state that dashed Trump’s hopes

The state of Arizona has confirmed a victory for Joe Biden, all but ending Donald Trump's already slim chances of being re-elected for a second term.

The key battleground state declared a majority for the former Vice President to Barack Obama as disgruntled President Trump continues to question the election results.

In a major change of colours, Arizona hasn't turned blue since 1996.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs - who signed the official election results - said: "This was a historic election for a several reasons.

"Preparing for any election is an immense undertaking, even in normal circumstances.

"The complexity this year has been compounded by the pandemic.

"In spite of this, we had an extremely well-run election and saw historically high voter participation."

The victory of Joe Biden was confirmed by Arizona's Republican Governor Doug Ducey, Republican Attorney-General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court Robert Brutinel.

A majority was also achieved by Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for the Senate, election officials flagged.

Legal suits pushed through by the Trump campaign were rejected by courts in Arizona.

The Trump Team continued to deny the election result. But a legal suit from the Arizona Republican Party seeking to block certification in Maricopa County, the state's highest populated county, was dropped.

"No matter how you voted, this election was administered with integrity, transparency, and most importantly in accordance with Arizona state laws." said Republican chair of the board Clint Hickman.

The President tweeted: "@OANN WOW, total election corruption in Arizona. Hearing on now! Why isn't @FoxNews covering the Arizona hearings?"

He also retweeted a live-stream from the Right Side Broadcasting Network which was captioned: "Watch Live: Arizona State Legislature Hearing on Election Fraud."

The effort to defeat Biden comes after results from a recount in Wisconsin that cost President Donald Trump $3 million ($A4.2m) added a net gain of 87 votes for Joe Biden.

The results of the recount confirmed Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump in the battleground Badger State.

Mr Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in the courts even before the recount was put to bed.

Dane County was the second and last county to finish its recount, reporting a 45-vote gain for Mr Trump.

Milwaukee County - Wisconsin's other large, left-leaning county targeted in a recount that Donald Trump paid $3 million ($A4.2m) for - reported a 132-vote gain for Joe Biden. Talk about being stiffed.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unveiled the members of their inauguration committee and a new website.

The presidential inaugural committee will be led by Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University and a longtime aide to Mr Biden. By Allen's side will be Maju Varghese, who served as chief operating officer and senior adviser to the Biden campaign.

Erin Wilson, a Biden campaign aide, and Yvanna Cancela, a Nevada state senator, will also join the team as deputies.

In a statement following the announcement, Mr Allen said he had "known and loved the Biden family for 25 years" before explaining how he pictured an inauguration in a pandemic.

"This year's inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honour the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe," Mr Allen said.

Originally published as The state that dashed Trump's hopes