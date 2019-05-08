Menu
57 people in Central Queensland are reported to have chlamydia last month.
Warren Lynam
The STD that's on the rise in Central Queensland

Mark Zita
by
8th May 2019 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
THERE has been a spike in one particular type of STI in central Queensland, prompting a warning from health authorities.

According to the latest Queensland Health statistics, 57 people were diagnosed with chlamydia in the region in April.

To date, there were 307 cases reported this year.

In comparis on, only 189 people had been diagnosed with influenza in the same period.

CQ Health Blood Borne Virus and Sexual Health nurse unit manager Candise Bradshaw said it's important for anyone who is sexually active to get tested.

"If left untreated, chlamydia can have long-term effects on fertility and reproductive health," Ms Bradshaw said.

She attributed the high numbers to an increase in the access of screening and treatment.

"Point of care testing is available which delivers a diagnosis within 90 minutes."

From next Monday, the Service will conduct a monthly sexual health outreach clinic at the Gladstone Community Health Centre.

"It is highly likely that this will contribute to further increases in cases diagnosed in the Gladstone area," she said.

For more information, visit health.qld.gov.au or call 49325440.

central queensland chlamydia queensland health sexual health
Gladstone Observer

