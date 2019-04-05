The story behind Capricon's headlining star

NATHAN Jones returned from the Scottish Highlands with the title of World's Strongest Man in 1993, just one year after finishing a prison sentence for a string of eight armed robberies.

He never thought the day he lifted the back of a ute down a road on Good Morning Australia, an illustrious career awaited him in Hollywood, Bollywood and world of professional wrestling.

It just so happened matial artist Jackie Chan was watching as the 211cm tall, reformed ex-prisoner dragged the back half of a ute down the road.

Chan thought Jones would make an excellent hitman in his next movie First Strike.

Jones then rubbed shoulders with some of entertainment's best, including Brad Pitt, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron as well as the big names of the WWE.

Jones is in town today for pop culture convention Capricon and hopes to impart wisdom to some of Rockhampton's youth in crisis during his visit.

"I can empathise with these guys because I have had a colourful back ground,” he said.

"I want to give them a pep-talk and inspire them that there a better ways and there is hope.”

BIG NAME: Andrew Brilley, Nathan Jones, Tia Wickham, and Youth Worker Theresa McMahon Jann Houley

During a visit to Jack's House youth shelter last night, Mr Jones told The Morning Bulletin the birth of his son was his greatest achievement and helped him put his troubled past behind him.

"I found my real purpose in life was to be a dad, and I was able to experience what it was like to be a child again,” he said.

"I'm a home-body now, I like to stay home and spend time with my three-year-old.

"I never wanted children at first because I had a bit of a tough upbringing, so I didn't want to bring kids into this world.

"I turned out to be a pretty good father. I was a natural.”

Jones will appear today at Capricon between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on the main stage and between 5pm and 6pm at the Cosplay competition.