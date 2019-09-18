Menu
Abbey-Rose Smith took this photo of her Australian bulldog Angus and his Brahman friends on one of their walks. Photo: Abbey-Rose Smith.
News

The story behind this cute shot!

Steph Allen
, Steph.allen@capnews.com.au
18th Sep 2019 6:04 AM
IT WAS love at first sight for Rockhampton woman Abbey-Rose Smith’s Australian bulldog Angus and a red Brahman, nicknamed Dorothy.

Most afternoons, as the sun begins to set upon the Beef Capital, the loved-up bulldog clambers into his mum’s car, expectant and eager — his best friend awaits.

“It’s the best place to get away from town life,” Mrs Smith said of the Capricorn Coast corner.

As Angus and Ms Smith roll up to her parents’ Keppel Sands property, a wall of Brahman greets them. But Angus only has eyes for one.

He pushes his way through the doe-eyed, docile herd, until a long red face bows down to meet him.

Sloppy kisses from a long, curly tongue wrap around Angus’ head.

Mrs Smith captured a photo of the loved-up pair’s usual greeting last week.

This photo was one of hundreds submitted to be in the running for The Morning Bulletin’s cover photo.

“(Dorothy) is always interested in (Angus) and Angus loves any type of attention, so he takes it all in,” she said.

“They really do have a beautiful relationship.”

