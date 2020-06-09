Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ron and June Mann using a takeaway service at Mt Morgan Library.
Ron and June Mann using a takeaway service at Mt Morgan Library.
News

The ‘story’ goes on with library service

Sean Fox
, Sean.Fox@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland libraries are continuing to offer a “takeaway” service, allowing patrons to pick up a selection of items that match their tastes.

The service is being offered at South Rockhampton and Mount Morgan libraries as they remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions. It began on May 18 and nearly 5500 items were collected in the first two weeks alone.

Communities Portfolio spokesman Councillor Drew Wickerson said the idea had come from the library staff.

“Like picking up your takeaway food, this service allows you to ‘order’ what you want to read or listen to, and library staff will select up to 20 items for you, tailored to your interests,” he said. “When your items are ready, library staff will phone you to arrange a collection time.

A collection of items up for grabs at Mt Morgan Library's takeaway service.
A collection of items up for grabs at Mt Morgan Library's takeaway service.

“Remember we don’t just have books. You can also order audiobooks, CDs and DVDs, and we can cater for all age groups.”

Councillor Wickerson said hundreds of residents had already taken advantage of the service, and the feedback had been overwhelmingly positive.

“There are lots of people who are finding new favourite authors too, and loving books that perhaps they wouldn’t have normally picked out for themselves.

“The service is completely free, all you have to do if you want to access it is fill out our online form or give us a call on 4936 8043.”

Visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/FacilitiesRecreation/Library/Takeaway-Library.

library takeaway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    MAFS star: 'They broke me'

    MAFS star: 'They broke me'
    • 9th Jun 2020 8:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Central Queensland’s hottest tradie

        News The nominees are in! Cast your vote on CQ’s hottest tradie now!

        Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        premium_icon Which is the latest pub to reopen in CQ region?

        News Beer taps are ready, and patrons’ mouths are watering as popular venue starts a new...

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        premium_icon Grieving family launches road campaign in Emily’s honour

        Community More than $3,500 has been raised for the sign which will cost $10,000 annually