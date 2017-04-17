The story of an Emu Park boy killed in action

HE WAS a typical Queensland country teenager when he enlisted in the AIF in 1915.

Isaac James Mills was born in Blackall on 27 May 1896, the first son of Charles and Margaret Mills. The family moved in 1903 from the inland to the coast at Emu Park where his father became a shopkeeper.

He went to Emu Park State School for his primary education, then for high school became a boarder at Nudgee College, Brisbane where he got a taste of Army life in the school cadets. After completing school he worked in his father's shop.

Isaac had an adventure at 12-years-old that made the papers. His father owned a fish trap at nearby Zilzie Beach and Isaac's would ride out on horseback to check the trap. One November morning approaching the trap, the horse reared suddenly, throwing Isaac, and bolted for home. When Isaac saw the crocodile that had frightened the horse, he also raced home. His father returned with help and shot the reptile. The trap had to be partly demolished to extract the huge beast, which measured 19 feet (5.8m). It went on display at Mills' place, was later preserved and mounted under the awning for many years at the Pine Beach Hotel Emu Park, where we used to admire it as kids.

Zilzie Crocodile - Isaac Mills 3rd from right holding baby brother Llew. Contributed

Isaac Mills answered the call to volunteer soon after the first Australian soldiers landed at Anzac Cove. He was 18-years-old, and there was not much of him, at 5 feet 8 ½ inches and 10 stone 7 lbs. No time was wasted. Within two weeks he was at sea on route to the war.

After training in Egypt, he left Alexandria on September 4, 1915 to serve on Gallipoli until December when the Anzacs were evacuated. There followed further training in Egypt, then the AIF joined the war in western Europe.

The Bullecourt Digger statue (1992) surveys the fields of slaughter. Contributed

His service record shows Isaac landed at Marseilles, France on March 21, 1916, and went quickly into action in trench warfare. He was wounded on June 25 and spent 132 days in various Army hospitals in France before returning to his battalion on November 20. He was promoted in the field from Private to Corporal on February 20, 1917.

A vast number of Australian soldiers took part in the two disastrous Battles of Bullecourt in April and May 1917, under the command of British Generals, a campaign described by Les Carlyon in his book The Great War as a "bloody fiasco". 10,800 Australian men were killed or wounded at Bullecourt, and 1170 taken prisoner. Australian War Historian Charles Bean wrote that more than any other battle Bullecourt "shook the confidence of Australian soldiers in the capacity of the British command".

Memorial Scroll for the Family 1919. Contributed

Here Isaac was killed in action on May 1, 1917. His body was buried by mates from B company. However, the location of the burial was lost.

He is commemorated by name on the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux on the Somme, among the 10,982 Australian soldiers who fell in France and have no known grave.

I J Mills is also commemorated on the Cenotaph at Emu Park, and at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Isaac Mills' medals. Contributed

It makes you weep to read from the archives the letters from Isaac's grieving parents to Army Base Records Office in Melbourne pleading for a copy of the death certificate, a photo of his grave (never received) and his personal effects. The only effects received a year later were a prayer book, rosary, cross and religious medal, 26th Bn colours, drill book (!), razor, cigarette lighter, 11 photos and a postcard. No wonder families were distraught, with so little of their sons' lives to hold onto.

Isaac Mills was the eldest of six children. The surviving five children of his siblings, who can call Isaac "Uncle", and their families, will gather at the Anzac Day service at Emu Park this year to mark 100 years since his sacrifice at Bullecourt.