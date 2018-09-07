The street where 13 dogs have been baited in 2 years

POISONED: Emu Park's Ellie Rose Vale has lost her best friend when rottweiler pup Betty was poisoned earlier this week.

POISONED: Emu Park's Ellie Rose Vale has lost her best friend when rottweiler pup Betty was poisoned earlier this week. Contributed

FOR the second time in two years, Emu Park's Martin Vale has lost a dog to bait.

His eight-month-old rottweiler pup Betty took the bait on Sunday and by Tuesday night she was dead.

Betty was no ordinary mutt. Martin had paid $3000 for her, intending to breed, and instead he paid another $3000 trying to save her.

Five-year-old Ellie Rose, who has cystic fibrosis, has also lost her best friend who she ran with for much-needed exercise therapy.

"I got home from work on Monday afternoon and my partner told me there was something wrong with the dog," Martin said.

"She was foaming at the mouth.

"I took her to the vets and he thought it was a cane toad so he sent her home.

"But at 3 o'clock in the morning I got up to go to work and she was paralysed."

Martin took Betty back to the vet, who gave her fluids, a shot of valium and took some blood.

But it was too late for the pup.

Test results showed 1080 poison, commonly used to bait wild dogs.

Martin says Betty was the second dog in two weeks to be baited in the same street.

And it's the second time in two years Nelson Street has been hit with tragedy through dog baiting.

Eleven dogs were baited last time, including Martin's two-year-old wolfhound cross, Rex.

"The vet said it was a mix of 1080 and ant poison," he said.

"Betty didn't leave the yard and neither did Rex so it was the second time someone has come into the yard and fed the dog 1080 on my back deck," Martin said.

"The other dog that died belonged to the lady next door.

"She lost two dogs two years ago as well and she's well and truly off the street.

"Someone around here doesn't like dogs."

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.