The survey that could help shape the 2020 footy season

HAVE YOUR SAY: Surveys have been sent out to players, clubs and leagues in the Central Division to get their thoughts on the return of rugby league in 2020.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rob Crow is positive that junior and senior football will be played in Central Division this year as restrictions start to ease around COVID-19.

The QRL Central Division manager believes a survey distributed last week to players, clubs and leagues will give a clearer picture of just what the competitions will look like when they kick off.

The 14-question survey asks respondents things such as if they want to play in 2020, what version of the game they would like to play and what percentage of fees should be paid for a part-season.

Crow said the survey was being used to get an idea of what stakeholders were thinking.

“It’s designed to get a viewpoint from the players, the clubs and the leagues of how they’re situated with moving forward,” he said.

“There’s a lot more to getting back to play than just getting the green light to do so from the government.

QRL Central Division manager Rob Crow: “I can see both senior and junior footy getting back on the field.” .

“The government will impose certain conditions and with those conditions then clubs and leagues can decide if they wish to go ahead and play a competition this year or not.”

Rockhampton Rugby League president Mick Johns said last week he was hoping for a July restart but did emphasise that the senior competition would not be financially viable if spectators could not attend games.

Crow said that would be a major consideration for other leagues as well, which relied on takings from the gate, canteen and bars for their survival.

“There will be additional costs associated with what we believe will be some of the conditions that come down,” he said.

“Some leagues will have some decisions to make but overall, I can see both senior and junior footy getting back on the field.

“There’s some great people running those leagues and they’ll know what decisions to make. If it’s without a team or a couple of teams for the year, they will put together a competition that works and move on with it.

“We (the QRL) definitely won’t be telling anyone they have to play.”

Crow said there had been a lot of guesswork about a start date but ultimately it was the government’s call.

“Rugby league is like any other sport. I think there will be a lot of people devastated if they can’t get out and play and administer sport as they have forever.

“But I don’t think it will come to that. I think we will have plenty of leagues playing throughout Queensland when we get the go-ahead and complying with the conditions that have been set.”

The surveys issued in the Central Division are due back on Tuesday.