The survivor convincing council to make life saving changes

THERESE Slater, a 69 year-old former aged care worker from Rockhampton, thought she was as fit as a fiddle.

The keen dancer, non-smoker and self confessed fruit and vegetable lover said her only vices were an occasional chocolate biscuit if an open packet happened to be in her cupboard, or a glass of sparkling when out with friends.

Then in early December last year, despite her active and healthy lifestyle, Mrs Slater was suddenly confronted by her mortality, mid dance routine at the Pilbeam Theatre.

"People dancing beside me raced into the green room and said "a lady has collapsed, can somebody help?” she said.

"Four or five nurses and one gentleman came out and he took over CPR.

"I don't know who he was but he did an exceptional job.

"I was told there were eight minutes between the my incident and the ambulance arriving.”

Mrs Slater had a massive cardiac arrest.

She described her surreal experience with the 'other side' and said it was almost as if she was transported instantly through time to the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Hospital.

"When I woke up in intensive care, my most immediate memory was performing my dance routine,” she said.

"I had no idea I had even had an incident, where I was or why I was there.

"I even asked my kids if I finished my dance.”

At the time of the incident, the Pilbeam Theatre had no AED (defibrillator) installed and it's something Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow recognises a need for.

The mayor said she was working towards getting the devices installed at the venue and throughout other council venues.

"I have already raised this some months ago now and Council is working through a process looking at all our major facilities to have defibrillators installed across the whole region,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is something I intend to include in the upcoming draft budget as an investment in keeping our community safe.”

Mrs Slater was stoic as she discussed her experience and said that she had lost confidence in her body's ability to carry itself, but she was making leaps and bounds in her recovery.

Selflessly, she seemed more concerned about the mental health of the first aiders who saved her life.

"He was caused a lot of stress simply because he did what he had to do,” she said.

"He asked for someone to find a defibrillator and they came back and told him there was not one.

"My dance friends told me that he worked 'bloody hard' to save me.

"If there had been a defibrillator there, the gentleman would not have had to go through the stress that he did.

"We're an aging population, we're rate payers, and we're encouraged to go to the theatre.

"Most shopping centres, schools and sports clubs in Rockhampton have them, why doesn't the Pilbeam Theatre?

"As the person laying on the ground, I was fine, but for the people who have to deliver first aid, a defibrillator would save them an awful lot of trauma.”

Mrs Slater has since had a pacemaker inserted and has been frequenting a cardiac health support group at CQUniversity.

And she's already back on the dance floor.

Cr Strelow passed her best wishes onto Mrs Slater.

"We're very glad to hear that Mrs Slater is recovering well and we wish her a speedy recovery,” she said

Queensland Ambulance Service wished to encourage Central Queenslanders to constantly refresh their CPR skills.

Those seeking to gain secure first aid training can visit Stjohnqld.com.au to access a variety of first aid training courses with regular multi-day courses running in Rockhampton.