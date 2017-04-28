24°
News

BREAKING: Boy charged with bomb threats on Rockhampton schools

28th Apr 2017 10:59 AM Updated: 11:07 AM

THE suspect behind 591 bomb hoaxes sent to Australian schools, including those in Rockhampton, has been revealed as an Israeli-American teenager working from his suburban bedroom for secret online bidders.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Michael Ron David Kadar, 18, who lives in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, has been charged by Israeli authorities with making 2000 automated bomb and shooting hoax calls to schools, airlines, hospitals and Jewish centres in the US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Israel.

The Morning Bulletin has sought confirmation from Queensland Police that Rockhampton schools were among those allegedly targetted.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported in just one of several hits, hundreds of schools in Queensland, Tasmania, NSW, the ACT and South Australia were targeted over four consecutive days in February 2016.

During this period there were reported bomb threats at schools across the state, including the Rockhampton region.

The hoax calls led to thousands of children being evacuated.

CQ'S BOMB THREATS |

NOV. 18, 2015 | Bunnings responds to 'bomb threat' at four Queensland stores

FEB. 3, 2016 | Glenmore school children sent home early after bomb threat

MAR. 10, 2016 | UPDATE: CQ school confirms bomb threat

OCT. 17, 2016 | UPDATE: Police investigate Gladstone school 'bomb threat'

DEC 1. 2016 | SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

Drama unfolds in Queensland as bomb squad is called in.
Drama unfolds in Queensland as bomb squad is called in. Geoff Potter


The Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time, an online account with the name Evacuation Squad claimed responsibility and was asking people to pay bitcoins to have their school of choice targeted.

It offered set prices: a school cost $US5 ($7), a courthouse $US10, a major convention or sports event $US20.

A person using a Russian IP address and the name Viktor Olyavich responded to email questions on behalf of the Squad, telling Fairfax Media their motive.

Victoria Police led the Australian arm of the international investigation.

A statement released to The Morning Bulletin today said: "On 23 April, 2017, Israeli Police charged an 18 year old Israeli national with over 2000 International robotic voice bomb and shooting hoax calls which commenced in January 2016.

"The hoaxes primarily targeted schools.

"Victoria Police, in conjunction with the Australian Federal Police, other State police, investigated 591 threats throughout Australia, with 128 in Victoria.

"The joint international investigation involved the FBI, Israel, New Zealand, United Kingdom and other law enforcement agencies."

The 18 years old suspect's identity is the subject of an Israeli Suppression Order as he was a 17 year old child when the offending commenced.

The suspect will be dealt with under Israeli law (Court dates to be confirmed). An application by the FBI to extradite the suspect has been refused.

Unfortunately, Victoria Police could not provide a breakdown of incidents in other Australian states.

Israeli authorities have not offered a motive for the attacks but Mr Kadar's lawyer in Israel said the teenager had a high IQ but the emotional intelligence of a five-year-old.

His US-born mother said in an interview with Israel's Channel 2 that her son was home-schooled after he was unable to function in school due to a brain tumour.

"He's autistic," she said. "He can't control it. He can't think straight."

Mr Kadar, who is Jewish, allegedly used masking technology to hide his location and disguise his voice.

He allegedly set fees for particular calls and kept a log of all calls on a flash drive found in his laptop in his bedroom.

Israeli media reports say he had almost $US500,000 in his bitcoin account at the time of his arrest, some purportedly coming from students who wanted exams postponed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bomb bomb threat crime federal police interpol israel police rockhampton threat victoria police

