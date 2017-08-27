THE SWEETEST THING: Brothers pull off the impossible

RUGBY LEAGUE: They were scarred, battered, written off but they pulled off the impossible.

After using 54 players in total this season, Rockhampton Brothers were hanging on by a thread.

Mitch Power gone. Justin Daniels gone. Liam Law gone. Rhys Chapman, Mark Johnstone, Ayden Cooper all gone. The list goes on.

Incredibly, they mustered the will and drive to overcome all the odds to defeat Norths Chargers 28-20 in the A-grade grand final.

Brothers song: Brothers belt out their team song after their 28-20 win over Norths.

It will go down in history as the most unlikeliest of victories.

Norths had come out muscles flexed, hoping to bash Brothers early. For much of the first half, it worked a treat and the premiers went into the break at 14-4.

The lead then changed three times as Brothers came home with a wet sail, to out-enthuse their arch rivals 28-20.

For coach Damien Seibold - a man on the verge of tears 12 months ago - it was a culmination of nine months of belief.

He was a class act until the end. There was no over-the-top celebration, just the satisfaction for his team.

"It feels unreal. 12 months of waiting for another chance," an at-ease Seibold said.

"For me, the most special moment was when Grant Rogers barged his way over (to take it to 28-20). I was so proud of him and the boys that we had turned it around.

"I learnt a lot from last year. I stayed calm as there is not a lot you can do in grand finals apart from make changes at the right time.

"When we were held up twice it actually gave me the confidence to know we were creating chances."

How it happened

4m: Darcy Davey try, Norths 6-0

26m Lindsay Jarrett try, Norths 6-4

31m Norths try, Norths 12-4

34m Dean Allen penalty, Norths 14-4

38m Ryan Burke try, Norths 14-10

41m Brent Kelly try, Brothers 14-14

48m Norths try, Norths 20-14

61m Cooper Nobbs try, Norths 20-18

68m Richard Sisifa try, Brothers 22-20

74m Grant Rogers try, Brothers 28-20

Norths who were forced to do it without inspirational skipper Dan Tanner for three quarters of the game, simply didn't want it as much as Brothers.

Speaking of last year's grand final defeat had been tabooed by The Brethren, and their underdog status worked a charm.

Brothers player Lachlan Norris. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague2

Seibold said was very touched to coach a side in it's 100th year of existence and was lost for words at what it mean to him.

"Our 100th year makes it even more special. I said at the start of the year how honoured I was to be coach this year, let alone to win the grand final," he said.

"To go through the year and have so many guys go down. We had to have trust. Trust in what we were doing and being prepared to put their body through hell.

"I thought Cooper Nobbs was excellent. He is playing sick with the flu but just kept going. Lachlan Norris was incredible and Mitch Zornig. Like every week he was unbelievable, I am shattered for him as he did his ACL with 20 to go.

"Jayden Vea Vea turned the game from the bench. While some of the other blokes did more work, he won it for us. With the intercept, with his individual brilliance."