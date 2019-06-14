The taps turn on for Surf Lakes

The Surf Lakes demo model with Baha (formally Mt Jim Crow) in the background.

WORLD-CLASS surfers could soon be making their way to Central Queensland once again to test Surf Lakes' research and development facility.

The company said repair work on its wave making machine had been completed and a second test was imminent.

During the company's first test of the wave pool in Yeppoon, the 'conrod' driving the wave making mechanism dislodged rendering the technology out of action after just one day of surfing.

However, a team of on-site engineers have been working to repair the machine in the past weeks with two large cranes visible from Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Surf Lakes Project Manager Keith Pottier inspects the new improved conrod, before it's trucked to site in the coming days. This new part is more than 300% stronger than the one it replaces. contributed

The conrod has since been replaced with an upgrade Surf Lake's claims to be 300 percent stronger.

The statement issued by the company said measures had been taken to mitigate such a mechanical failure in the future.

"The team have been making many other improvements to allow for much more detailed monitoring of the machinery,” the statement read.

"This will enable the Surf Lakes crew to access information swiftly, relating to stress placed upon various components.

"It will also allow the team to better understand efficiencies.”

In a further show of preparation, the taps for the lagoon have been turned on.

Surf Lakes prototype facility in Yeppoon is beginning to fill as trial nears contributed

This follows a recent renewal of a deal between Livingstone Shire Council and Surf Lakes which allows the company access to the council's water supply at a lower premium.

"Dry commissioning has now begun and is due to be completed this weekend, after which the lagoon will be filled to the brim in preparation for full commissioning,” the statement read.

"This is a major milestone for the team as we inch closer to phase two surf testing.”

In previous reports, the company confirmed the phase two of testing would incorporate larger, and more frequent waves than the phase one testing last October.