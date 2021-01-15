The Target stores changing to Kmarts

Target stores are being closed with many replaced with Kmarts. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

More than 50 Target stores are expected to be closed over the coming months, while dozens will be converted into Kmart outlets in a major retail shake-up.

News of the shrinking Target estate broke last year after sales slumped by $67 million, but many of the changes are happening in 2021.

Around 55 Target's will be converted around Australia into Kmart stores or KHubs, smaller neighbourhood stores that stock products across kids, home and clothing.

More Kmarts are coming to Australia as Targets are closed and converted. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Flavio Brancaleone

It comes after 16 Target outlets already went through transformations into Kmarts in 2020.

Eight Target stores permanently closed last year, including in Campbelltown, NSW, Meadow Springs, WA and Pasadena, SA, but there more than 52 outlets expected to be shuttered in 2021.

With closures and conversions, almost half of Target's 284-odd Australian stores are expected to disappear.

While the Target's physical footprint will shrink, the business would still be available 24 hours a day, it announced in a business update.

"We'll be increasing our digital capabilities, so that we can continue to meet growing demand in this space," it said.

The smaller format KHub that will see some Targets transformed. Source: Supplied

Wesfarmers, which owns both Target and Kmart, said the move was necessary to improve the commercial viability of the business.

"The actions announced reflect our continued focus on investing in Kmart, a business with a compelling customer offer and strong competitive advantages, while also improving the viability of Target by addressing some of its structural challenges by simplifying the business model," Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said last year.

The company also confirmed that the decision would significantly impact staff. It said all team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart would receive an offer of employment from Kmart, while those from closing stores would be "given consideration for new roles".

WHICH STORES ARE CLOSING?

Target confirmed 52 stores across all states and territories except the Northern Territory.

They include:

NSW:

• Armidale, early-mid 2021

• Casiona Retail Centre, early-mid 2021

• Cooma, early-mid 2021

• Cootamundra, early-mid 2021

• Corowa, early-mid 2021

• Deniliquin, early-mid 2021

• Forbes, early-mid 2021

• Goonellabah, early 2021

• Leeton, early 2021

• Merimbula, early-mid 2021

• Morisset, early-mid 2021

• Narrabri, early-mid 2021

• Nowra, early-mid 2021

• Salamander Bay, early-mid 2021

• Scone, early-mid 2021

• Wagga Wagga, early-mid 2021

• Winmalee, early-mid 2021

QLD:

• Atherton, early 2021

• Beaudesert, early-mid 2021

• Biloela, early 2021

• Casino Retail Centre, early-mid 2021

• Clifton Beach, early-mid 2021

• Hervey Bay, early 2021

• Emerald, early-mid 2021

• Goonellabah, early 2021

• Kippa Ring, early 2021

• Longreach, early-mid 2021

• Moranbah, early-mid 2021

• Murgon, early-mid 2021

VICTORIA:

• Bacchus Marsh, early-mid 2021

• Bairnsdale, early-mid 2021

• Benalla, mid 2021

• Colac, early-mid 2021

• Kerang, early-mid 2021

• Langwarrin, early-mid 2021

• Maryborough, early-mid 2021

• Myrtleford, early-mid 2021

• Traralgon, early-mid 2021

• Warragul, early-mid 2021

WA:

• Busselton, early 2021

• Karratha, early-mid 2021

• Kununurra, early-mid 2021

• Manjimup, early-mid 2021

• Margaret River, early-mid 2021

• Merredin, early-mid 2021

• Narrogin, early-mid 2021

SA

• Clare, early-mid 2021

• Millicent, early 2021

• Naracoorte, early-mid 2021

• Port Lincoln, early 2021

TASMANIA:

• Davenport, early-mid 2021

ACT:

• Weston Creek, early-mid 2021

WHICH STORES WILL BECOME KMARTS?

Again, most states and territories are affected except the ACT and Tasmania.

VICTORIA:

• Ararat, early-mid 2021

• Caroline Springs, early 2021

• Hamilton, early 2021

• Lakes Entrance, early 2021

• Leongatha, early 2021

• Mansfield, early 2021

• Portland, early 2021

• Seymour, early 2021

• Swan Hill, early 2021

• Watergardens, early-mid 2021

• Yarrawonga, early 2021

QLD:

• Ayr, early-mid 2021

• Beerwah, early-mid 2021

• Bowen, early 2021

• Charters Towers, early 2021

• Chinchilla, early 2021

• Dalby, early 2021

• Forest Lake, early 2021

• Gatton, early 2021

• Goondiwindi, early 2021

• Gympie, early 2021

• Ingham, ealry 2021

• Mareeba, early 2021

• Noosa Junction, early 2021

• Ocean Shores Village Ctr, early 2021

• Port Douglas, early 2021

• Roma, early 2021

• Sarina,early 2021

• Stanthorpe, early 2021

• Warwick, early 2021

• Yamba, early 2021

• Yeppoon, early 2021

NSW:

• Bega, early-mid 2021

• Bondi Junction, early 2021

• Bowral, early 2021

• Broken Hill, early-mid 2021

• Gunnedah, early 2021

• Katoomba, early 2021

• Liverpool, mid 2021

• Moree, early 2021

• Mudgee, early 2021

• Picton, early 2021

• Rhodes, early 2021

• Rouse Hill, early 2021

• Tumut, early 2021

• Ulladulla, early 2021

• Warringah Mall, mid 2021

• Windsor Town S/C, early 2021

• Yass, early 2021

SA:

• Berri, early 2021

• Murray Bridge, early 2021

• Port Augusta, early 2021

• Victor Harbour, early 2021

WA:

• Esperance, early 2021

• Geraldton, early-mid 2021

• Northam, early 2021

• Perth CBD, mid 2021

• Pinjarra, early 2021

• Whitford City, mid 2021

NT:

• Katherine, early 2021

Originally published as The Target stores changing to Kmarts