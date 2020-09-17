The tasty way you can help combat online trolling

GOOD CAUSE: 6-year-old Isla Walls indulges in the limited edition Troll-themed ice cream from Baskin-Robbins. Pics Tara Croser.

GOOD CAUSE: 6-year-old Isla Walls indulges in the limited edition Troll-themed ice cream from Baskin-Robbins. Pics Tara Croser.

ICE CREAM lovers across the Rockhampton region are being called upon to overindulge in the sweet stuff – all in the name of a very important social cause.

The Rockhampton City Baskin-Robbins store will from today join the mission to put an end to online trolling, donating $1 to Beyond Blue for every compliment posted to social media using the designated hashtag #TrollForGood.

General manager Ben Flintoff also revealed the popular ice creamery would contribute a further $1 donation for every limited-edition Troll-themed ice cream cup or cone purchased in-store throughout September and October.

The do-good national initiative this week also launches in conjunction with the cinematic release of DreamWorks’ Trolls World Tour.

READ MORE: Rocky trolls leave themselves open to defamation suits

READ MORE: Police guard Chief Health Officer’s home after death threats

YUM: 6-year-old Tommaso Casa enjoys the limited edition Troll-themed ice cream from Baskin-Robbins for the #TrollForGood initiative. Pics Tara Croser.

Characters from the movie franchise will also reward those who post online compliments by responding to their comments, offering free scoops of ice cream in return.

Mr Flintoff said the initiative was an important one that would serve up both kindness and happiness in a bid to combat the devastating issue.

“Online trolling is an increasingly concerning issue for Australia, so we wanted to harness the positivity of the Trolls characters to support Beyond Blue and implement real change online.”

“As we’ve learnt from [the Trolls movie], a little kindness can go a long way, and we hope those scrolling through social media are inspired to help brighten someone else’s day,” he said.

At least 10,000 positive posts are hoped to be received, Mr Flintoff added.

Each message, he said, would provide much-needed kindness at a time when it is needed most.

READ MORE: Get the scoop on ice-cream etiquette this summer

READ MORE: ‘Dark impulses’: Vile lockdown trend

READ MORE: $600,000 Baskin-Robbins ‘nightmare’ hits franchisees

Customers are encouraged to participate in the cause by posting compliments on social media using the #TrollForGood.

Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman reiterated earlier sentiments, saying both positivity and staying connected were crucial to a person’s wellbeing – particularly amid COVID-19.

“Many Australians are experiencing a tough time right now.”

“One thing we can do to make it a little easier for each other is to send positive messages and remind people how special they are to us,” she said.

Every dollar from the initiative will further support Beyond Blue’s services which include free 24/7 counselling, advice and referrals over the phone or online.

Ice cream lovers can both indulge and contribute to the good cause at Rockhampton’s store at Shop 3/92 Archer St.