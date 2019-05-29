The Ten Tenors hit the road to Rockhampton

POWERFUL VOICES: The Ten Tenors are touring Queensland with their Love Is In The Air Tour, and they'll perform in Rocky on June 9.

THE original and still Australia's best classical cross-over group, The Ten Tenors will perform in Rockhampton on Sunday, June 9.

They are preparing to release a new album and a national tour.

From mid-May, the talented ten-some have been charming their way around the country performing an irresistible selection of the best romantic pop songs, ballads and arias of all time.

The Ten Tenors are an Australian success story of 10 people who have become a global touring sensation.

Their previous 2018 US tour sold out everywhere, which now takes them to an astonishing 2400 sold out headline shows.

They have performed over 1550 corporate galas, sold more than 1.25 million albums and 3.5 million concert tickets.

The Australian music ensemble have shared the stage with artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera.

They have also appeared extensively on television in the United States, including Today Show, Oprah's Australian Adventure, Access Hollywood, Hollywood Today Live and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers and the 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw, Poland to 65,000 people live.

The Ten Tenors have attracted a vast Australian and international fanbase by performing a unique combination of classical and contemporary music featuring 10-part harmonies.

They have been widely acclaimed in the media, both in Australia and internationally, with critics praising their ability to "ignite hearts” (Brighton Argus) with their effortless charm and "magnificent vocals” (Belfast Live).

Their romantic and timeless repertoire always finds a way to move their fans.

The super group came together in 1995 and have now released 16 studio albums.

Their brand new album, Love Is In The Air was released on Friday, April 19 which became a number one debut on the ARIA Classical Crossover album chart.

It also came in at Top 30 on the ARIA album chart with a Top 10 result on the Australian album chart.

The concept of the album came from an idea based around songs that people might choose as their wedding first dance song (as two members from the group prepare to plan their respective upcoming weddings).

Deciding to go with Love Is in the Air as the title track was an obvious choice given it's such a cheerful title that will make people feel happy when they see it and when they hear it. Love Is In The Air is now available for all fans around the world to stream or download from their favourite service.

The Ten Tenors' live shows consist of songs from the new album as well as some new classical love arias, some blockbuster rock anthems and traditional medleys.

They will also be including at least one brand new medley and one favourite that has been requested so many times to bring it back - this is one that hasn't been heard for a very long time!

As for the new medley, well - you will have to see the

show, but it will have you torn between laughing and wanting to dance right in your seat!

Tickets on sale now at www.thetentenors.com