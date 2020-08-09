Park Avenue's Tori-Lee Cutts finds some open space in the Division 1 clash against Southern Suburbs Black. Picture: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Just one goal separated Park Avenue and Southern Suburbs Black in a hard-fought contest in Round 5 of the RHA 2020 Cup.

Park Avenue half back Tori-Lee Cutts slotted a penalty corner in the first half and the scorers were not troubled again in the Division 1 game at Kalka Shades.

The women are playing nine-a-side in the revised 2020 season, and Park Avenue had just one sub yesterday.

Winning coach Jeff James said it was a “great effort” from his team.

“It was tight pretty much the whole game,” he said.

“There were a few periods where Souths had most of the possession, particularly early they held the ball quite well, but we just frustrated them into making a few mistakes.

“The thing for us is the work rate and the effort; the girls just keep putting in and that’s probably been the most pleasing thing all season.”

Park Avenue’s defence stood tall, led by goalkeeper Linda-May Palframan who made some crucial saves and skipper Tyneille Madden who defused a number of Souths’ attacking raids.

Park Avenue took the honours in a seesawing contest with Southern Suburbs Black yesterday. Photo: Jann Houley

Taylah Vidler and Shanelle James stepped up from under-15, playing well in their second game of the day.

James said he was enjoying coaching for the nine-a-side format, which gave players more space and made for free-flowing, entertaining hockey.

Park Avenue are on top of the leaderboard. They have lost just one game – to Southern Suburbs Gold in Round 1.

Their next opponents are Frenchville, who scored an 8-1 win over Southern Suburbs Gold yesterday.

RHA 2020 Cup results:

Division 1 women: Park Avenue d Southern Suburbs Black 1-nil; Frenchville d Southern Suburbs Gold 8-1

Division 1 men: Southern Suburbs d Park Avenue 3-1; Wanderers d Frenchville 4-2