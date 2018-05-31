The three C's: Rocky champ reveals recipe for success

AIMING HIGH: Rockhampton's Justin Thursby gets in some practice as he prepares to chase some big goals this year.

Chris Ison ROK230518cpool2

EIGHTBALL: Confidence, creativity and concentration.

These are the main ingredients needed for success in eightball, according to Justin Thursby, and he clearly has the recipe down pat.

The 32-year-old Rockhampton competitor has compiled an impressive list of achievements since he first picked up a cue at age 10.

His father Geoff was instrumental in establishing a junior eightball association in the city and it was only natural that the inquisitive schoolboy wanted to give it a try.

By his own admission, Justin was "pretty ordinary” in those early days but he was determined to make a go of it and did that with an unwavering dedication and determination.

"I had no natural ability and needed to work hard at it,” he recalls.

"By the time I was 13, I was competitive against all the adults locally.

"I would play by myself a lot, always striving for the best.

"I would only accept the best from myself, even from a young age, and that's continued through my career.

"I guess it's fair to say I'm a hard taskmaster.”

Justin won his first Queensland title in the under-15 division, and won six more in the under-18 and under-21 divisions.

Chris Ison ROK230518cpool3

He has also been crowned the Australian under-18 and under-21 champion.

He has for seven years been part of the Queensland open men's team and has represented Australia three times.

Sifting through his many accomplishments, Justin nominates his Australian under-18 title win in 2003 as his fondest memory to date.

The then 17-year-old dropped just four shots on his way to victory in 22 best of five games, a best of seven semi-final and a best of 11 final.

He also played in the teams event, in which he did not miss one shot.

That was the best pool he has ever played but, in an ominous warning to his rivals, Justin claims he is "back to that level now” because he's been able to devote more time to his game.

He will be keen to display that form when he captains Central Queensland at the City vs Country trials in Mackay in July.

Justin, who plays out of the Victoria Park Bowls Club, has won four of the past five CQ titles and this year shooting for three on the trot.

He is confident of a strong showing from the team, particularly in the ladies, and B and C grades.

Justin is aiming big in 2018, with his ultimate goal to be crowned world champion.

He said it was a dream come true when he represented Australia as a junior and again as an adult in 2007, when he shot 60 per cent at the world championships and he's determined to live the dream again.

CQ TEAM FOR CITY VS COUNTRY TRIALS