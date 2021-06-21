The three-second call that saved boatie’s life

A three-second emergency phone call may have saved the life of a 54-year-old father but tragically his wife, 48, died after the couple's boat capsized on Saturday night.

The couple took a fishing trip to the northern point of Mud Island on Saturday afternoon, and on their way home were dealing with some dangerous weather conditions.

Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said the hazardous conditions became to difficult for the small Quintrex 440 Renegade tinny.

"The weather blew up as they were making their way home and took an number of waves over the stern of the boat which started taking them into the water," Snr Sgt Gray said.

"They became close to the Port of Brisbane, they could actually see the rock wall and a large wave has broken over the back and capsized the vessel and they have both gone into the water."

The boat the couple had been in when disaster struck. Picture David Clark

A family member received a three-second call from the man who said the boat was capsizing before the call terminated.

Police launched a large-scale search from 7pm on Saturday until midday on Sunday, finding the man clinging to the bow of the sunken boat between Moreton and Mud Island.

Water Police, Polair, the Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue were involved in the search.

After more than 14 hours since the phone call, the man was winched up to safety by a Rescue 500 helicopter at around 9:45am on Sunday morning.

He was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with hypothermia in a stable condition.

The 48-year-old woman slipped away from the boat during the rough conditions overnight and her body was found by police around midday.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said he was glad they found the man but the string of recent incidents in the Bay area have taken a toll on him and the community.

Acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray talks to the media. Picture, John Gass

"I think you get your search and rescue co-ordinators remorse, it doesn't sit with you very well that you've thrown everything at it that you can and you haven't found someone," Snr-Sgt Gray said.

"You never forget it and it feels like you failed and you know you've done the best job you can but not bringing someone home to your family really does affect you and it does affect our team."

Trent Riley, 26, remains missing after his dinghy was found abandoned in Moreton Bay in April.

Jordan Kelly, 26, also went missing in dangerous conditions off Stradbroke Island when he went for a two-hour paddle on a ski with a friend in May.

Originally published as The three-second call that saved boatie's life