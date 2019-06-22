Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There is expected to be high tides throughout the weekend.
There is expected to be high tides throughout the weekend.
Weather

The tide is high for solstice weekend

by Gerard Cockburn
22nd Jun 2019 6:31 AM

THE tides will be high over Queensland's winter solstice weekend.

Yesterday was the shortest day of the year in the southern hemisphere, with southeast Queensland getting just over 10 hours of daylight.

A weather bureau spokesman said a sunny weekend was expected, with a slight chance of cloud cover tomorrow for most of the southeast.

Cold starts to the day of 9C are expected in Brisbane, with both Saturday and Sunday predicted to reach 21C.

Coastal areas will be slightly colder, with the Gold Coast expecting maximums on both days of 20C, and the Sunshine Coast to peak at 19C, with a chance of showers on Sunday.

Winds of 15 to 25km/h are forecast for the Moreton Bay area.

High tides of 1.68m are expected on both days in Moreton Bay, at 12.36pm and 1.23pm

A drone’s eye view of boats at Victoria Point, southeast of Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A drone’s eye view of boats at Victoria Point, southeast of Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
solstice south-east queensland tides weather

Top Stories

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Rocky Pro-Am, junior rugby league grand finals headline the action

    • 22nd Jun 2019 7:00 AM
    Get your running shoes on for Rocky River Run

    premium_icon Get your running shoes on for Rocky River Run

    News Start lacing up your joggers, it's getting closer

    • 22nd Jun 2019 7:00 AM
    How you could win $100,000 in cash this weekend!

    premium_icon How you could win $100,000 in cash this weekend!

    News Fox Files: Yeppoon farm makes TV, food outlet celebrates birthday

    • 22nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    What's on: 48 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on: 48 hours across the region

    News Find the hottest events happening this weekend