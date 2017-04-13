EDITOR: Rocky can't let 'defeatists' dominate flood fight

PROTECTED: The green previously flood but now won't, if all goes according to plan.

THERE is a different vibe around the flood aftermath this time when compared to the major disasters of previous years.

Rockhampton has recovered faster and is already back up to speed.

The big and obvious difference was the unbroken highway access from the south thanks to the new Yeppen Floodplain bridge.

Of course it should have been done decades ago, but let's forget that planning debacle for now, and look to the future.

Already Rocky council is moving towards increased flood mitigation on the northside to protect another 97 properties following the success of the temporary flood barrier system for Ellis and Rodboro Sts.

The 377-metre wall protected 400 homes.

Council said the barrier didn't redirect water anywhere else and "its location protected the maximum number of homes."

So almost 500 homes and shops could soon be safe from flood water under a one in a hundred year event. There was a time not too far gone when some local pundits would have shouted down such a project, but not now.

A key factor in the Ellis St project was full government funding - and now it's investment payback through lower disaster funding costs.

These levee projects enhance this city's reputation for being progressive and not stuck in the mire of close-minded defeatist attitudes, glued to a floodplain history.

We will keep on having big floods, but the times, and the minds, they are a-changin' - cue Bob Dylan.