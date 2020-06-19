The togs are off: Noosa spot named among the best

AN UNOFFICIAL nude experience in Noosa has been named as one of the best hidden gems across the country as tourism operators reignite the love for domestic travel.

Taking inspiration from its more than 180 locations, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac has unveiled its 2020 list of the top 100 Untold Stories in both Australia and New Zealand.

The inaugural list showcases its picks for the must-do experiences across the country as the tourism industry battles to survive the fallout from coronavirus.

Noosa Heads was included in the 13 regional destinations listed from Queensland, highlighting a trekking tip along Noosa National Park.

Renowned as the unofficial skinny dipping hotspot, Alexandria Bay (known as A-Bay to locals) was also featured in the list as Choice Hotels Asia-Pac urged tourists to leave the togs at home.

CEO Trent Fraser said 2020 had undoubtedly been a tough year for regional communities.

"As we begin to emerge from the devastating impact of recent bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, regional tourism is more important than ever in helping these areas get back on their feet and thrive again, safely, and securely," he said.

OUT AND ABOUT: People enjoying their new freedom at Noosa National Park after lockdown restrictions were eased. Photo: John McCutcheon

"With international travel on the back burner for the foreseeable future, there is no better time to consider taking a short break to explore our own backyard and ultimately feed tourism back into regional areas again - instead of that big international trip why not take three to four short breaks and explore our beautiful country."

Data obtained by Choice Hotels revealed cancellations have tapered off significantly since the announcement of restrictions easing, with new bookings outpacing cancellations.

In May, reservations increased by 58 per cent in Australia, with revenue up by 142 per cent.

Mr Fraser said now was the ideal time for Sunshine Coast locals to take advantage of domestic travel opportunities.

"We want people to feel optimistic, excited and safe about the upcoming reopening of domestic travel and give them the opportunity to book with confidence and have something to look forward to - it's our intention that 100 Untold Stories list will become a great source of inspiration for travel at home," he said.

