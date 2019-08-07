The top 10 NRL talents to emerge from Kirwan and St Brendan’s

Cowboys forwards Jason Taumalolo and Matt Scott are products of Kirwan State High School and St Brendan’s College Yeppoon respectively and Jordan McLean. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Cowboys forwards Jason Taumalolo and Matt Scott are products of Kirwan State High School and St Brendan’s College Yeppoon respectively and Jordan McLean. Picture: Zak Simmonds

NORTH Queensland rugby league nurseries Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College Yeppoon have produced a remarkable array of NRL talent, and will continue to do so for many years to come.

Ahead of Thursday night's Aaron Payne Cup grand final between the two schools at 1300SMILES Stadium, the Townsville Bulletin looks at their combined top 10 products, ranked in order.

10) Aaron Payne (Kirwan High)

Aaron Payne looks to pass during a game at 1300SMILES Stadium in 2012.

Payne is one of the true trailblazers of North Queensland rugby league, and could have been a long-time Test and State of Origin player if he played in an era without Cameron Smith.

A skilled and elusive presence around the ruck, Payne helped propel the Cowboys to their first finals charge in 2004 and he did it again in 2005 when the Cowboys reached their first grand final.

Payne is now a Cowboys' life member and is currently the head coach of the Townsville Blackhawks.

9) PJ Marsh (St Brendan's)

Marsh played his NRL at the Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos and played 158 first-grade games at halfback and hooker.

PJ Marsh at Queensland State of Origin training in 2008.

He represented Queensland four times in State of Origin and played in the 2002 grand final for the Warriors against the Sydney Roosters

8) Corey Oates (St Brendan's)

Starting his NRL career in 2013, Oates has risen to become a State of Origin representative and is a keystone of the Broncos' long-term premiership ambitions.

Corey Oates of the Broncos scores a try during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2018.

He has so far played 138 games for the Broncos, scoring 95 tries, and is enjoying a patch of form heading into tomorrow's NRL derby against the Cowboys.

7) Paul Bowman (St Brendan's)

Cowboys legend Paul Bowman says goodbye to the crowd for the last time at 1300SMILES Stadium.

The prototype hard-as-nails rugby league player, Bowman become one of the best defensive centres in the NRL during his 203-game first grade career, which was played entirely at the Cowboys.

He established himself as a walk-in State of Origin player with Queensland for five years and captained the Cowboys between 2001 and 2004, when he led the club through its first finals' campaign.

6) Jacob Lillyman (Kirwan High)

Jacob Lillyman in action during Game Three of the 2014 State of Origin series.

Lillyman, who was affectionaly nikcmaned 'bull' during his time at Kirwan High, played 14 State of Origin games for Queensland and enjoyed a successful NRL career that spanned 265 games playing with the Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights.

5) Brent Webb (Kirwan High)

Brent Webb lines up the ball for a conversion attempt while playing for the Warriors against the Sydney Roosters in 2003.

One of the first Kirwan High graduates to carve out a successful NRL career, Webb represented New Zealand 17 timers at Test level.

He carved out a 268-game first-grade career at the New Zealand Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons, Webb was an exceptional goal-kicker, and is also the player responsible for bringing in the goal kicking clock.

4) Ben Hunt (St Brendan's)

Ben Hunt in action during Game Three of this year’s State of Origin series

Now one of the NRL's most highly paid players, Hunt became of the game's most highly rated playmakers during his 189-game career at the Brisbane Broncos.

Hunt has played six games for Australia and also seven State of Origin games for Queensland, and has become a marquee player at the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

3) Matt Scott (St Brendan's)

Matt Scott celebrates the Cowboys’ 2015 grand final win with Johnathan Thurston.

Affectionately known as 'Thumper' within rugby league circles, Matt Scott has become a legend at the North Queensland Cowboys and will retire a hero at season's end.

He enters tomorrow's night's NRL derby against the Broncos on 267 first-grade games, and also has 22 State of Origin and 22 Test appearances to his name.

2) Sam Thaiday (Kirwan High)

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett congratulates Sam Thaiday during his farewell game at Suncorp Stadium

The retired Test and Queensland State of Origin forward will be remembered as one of the Brisbane Broncos' favourite sons.

He played 308 games for the Broncos by the time of his retirement last year and also captioned the club.

He won an NRL premiership in 2006 and played 32 Tests for Australia, and took to the Origin arena 26 times.

1) Jason Taumalolo (Kirwan High)

Jason Taumalolo winning the 2016 Dally M medal with joint winner Cooper Cronk.

Taumalolo has become the NRL's most destructive forward in a first-grade career that began as a year 12 student.

Overcoming early hardship and extended stint in Queensland Cup, Taumalolo has since won a Dally M medal and an NRL premiership, and in 2017 he signed a record 10 year deal with the Cowboys.

He changed international rugby league forever ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup by choosing to play for Tonga over New Zealand.

