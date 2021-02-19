The top jobs being advertised in Rocky

The SEEK Employment Report showed an increase of jobs advertised in January.

A recent report into the country’s job advertisements reveals which industries are looking for the most employees in Rockhampton.

Queensland is among the states rebounding from COVID-19, with a 4.2 per cent increase in jobs advertised on SEEK compared with December 2020 and a 16.3 per cent increase compared with January 2020.

The January SEEK Employment Report, released this month, indicated a 4 per cent increase of jobs advertised across the country in the previous month.

It also showed a 6.5 per cent increase when comparing January 2021 with January 2020.

The report said that the top three industries currently contributing to growth are trades and services, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and hospitality and tourism.

SEEK ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said: “In a very encouraging start to the year, we are continuing to see positive job ad growth nationally.

“Traditionally, we would see a drop in new job ad growth throughout December, and into the start of January

“Pleasingly, in 2021, businesses have been looking to hire from the very first week of the year.”

The top five industries hiring in Rockhampton and the top roles in each

1. Trades & Services

– Automotive trades

– Electricians

– Labourers

2. Healthcare & Medical

– Physio, OT & Rehabilitation

– Nursing (Aged Care)

– Medical specialists

3. Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics

– Road Transport

– Warehousing, Storage & Distribution

4. Community Services & Development

– Aged & Disability Support

– Child Welfare, Youth & Family Services

5. Education & Training

– Childcare & Outside School Hours care