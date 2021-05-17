The top male escort charging $5000 a night for his services

One of Australia's most successful male escorts has lifted the veil on the sex industry saying for him three golden rules exist - no scratching, no surprises and screw top wine bottles only.

Jake Ryan, 33, is based in Melbourne and charges $5000 a night for his services.

He says business boomed during COVID and continues to thrive as Australia emerges from the pandemic and people are less hung up about turning to professionals for their sexual or intimate needs.

"For a 12-hour booking it is $4800 and for a single hour it is $500," Ryan said.

"If someone books me for an hour I respect them just as much as someone who books me for 12 hours."

His request for screw top wine only came after a freak accident while on the job.

"I was opening a bottle of wine (for a client) and it had the wax top and I was cutting it off with a knife and the knife slipped and it severed two tendons in my finger," he said.

"I had to have surgery and nine stitches."

Jake Ryan is a male escort based in Melbourne. Picture: Supplied

As for his no scratching policy: "I don't come in wagging my finger, but if it gets a bit rough you have to be a bit mindful that I could not do that to them, so they have to think the same about me because my body is my business.

"Also how would you feel if you booked an escort and he had scratches all over his chest.

"You would think how many people has he seen in a day, it is an awkward one. You have to stand your ground."

Born in the UK, Ryan, a name inspired by the movie Sixteen Candles, is busy building an empire which includes an escort booking agency and the Australian Adult Industry Awards.

The awards, which are being held in Sydney on Thursday, are the sex industry equivalent to the Logie Awards.

"I won the awards in 2016 and 2017 and I can't enter them anymore but I am hosting on Thursday," he said.

He said his business pivoted with great success during lockdown.

"I was doing things like virtual services during the pandemic like having a drink and chat to more X-rated stuff," he said.

"It was just kind of surreal, but it was changing with the times."

