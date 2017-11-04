The top ten projects we must have

Mayor Bill Ludwig and MP Brittany Lauga join members of the Cap Coast Bicycle User Group to test out the new pathways

TWO down, eight to go.

Labor's commitment of $25m towards infrastructure on Great Keppel Island and the announcement that Works For Queensland funding program will be extended has delivered two of Livingstone Shire's 'Top 10' wish list priorities.

Mayor Bill Ludwig released his hit list for state election funding yesterday, saying they were all essential for developing the region.

Cr Ludwig wants to see all political parties guarantee Livingstone Shire at least the same level of "exceptional funding support” his community has received over recent years from both the State and Federal Governments.

"This week's commitments from the current State Government to fund council's requested $25 million-plus for critical infrastructure for Great Keppel Island as well as continue the 'Works For Queensland' funding program are huge wins for Central Queensland,” he said yesterday.

"What we need to see now is solid commitments from all sides that these and our other priority projects that will be vital to building our region's economy and long-term economic future will have a similar commitment and level of funding support.

"While I do not believe it is appropriate for councils to take sides when it comes to backing political parties, it is important to ensure that governments, regardless of their political persuasion, are given due credit for the support and funding that they have given our community,” he said.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga. Trish Bowman

"In the last federal election and in this state election I am pleased to acknowledge that both our local representatives and their respective governments have worked diligently to deliver for our region and that has been reflected in the funding we have received.

"The 10-point priority funding list that I have put forward cover keys areas from projects like Causeway Lake, critical tourist infrastructure, rural road networks and boat-ramp facilities to the Cooee Bay Aquatic Centre that will complement the high standard multi-sports complexes of Barmaryee and Hartley Street in Emu Park.

"The establishment of a CQU Disaster Training Centre of Excellence to be located in the soon-to-be- completed Local Disaster Control Centre and Community Resilience Hub will similarly have wide-ranging benefits for our region and the state in providing specialist courses and training to deal with increasingly frequent major disaster events.

"These projects are 'not nice to have' facilities, they are absolute necessities for a growing region and especially a key growth area like Livingstone and the Capricorn Coast and deserve the wholehearted support of every candidate.”

All candidates will be invited to a briefing session next week and will be officially requested to provide

their support.

WISH LIST

Livingstone Wish List for state election funding:

Critical infrastructure funding for GKI - water, power, waste water treatment plant and tourist/commuter jetty

Funding to undertake the dredging and a master-planned revitalisation of Causeway Lake

Dedicated major boat ramp and barge loading at Ritamada to service GKI construction phase and ongoing service needs as well as the growing recreational boating needs of the region

Funding to support the establishment and incorporation of a CQU Disaster Training Centre of Excellence in the soon-to-be-completed Local Disaster Control Centre and Community Resilience Hub

Cooee Bay Aquatic Centre to complement the multi-sports precincts at Barmaryee and Emu Park

Moving of council chambers and Yeppoon library to the old railway site in the Yeppoon CBD to activate the town centre

Stage 6 of the Yeppoon Foreshore to create a 'fishermen's wharf' precinct and staged footbridge to Merv Andersen Park

Seed-funding for the staged development of a new showground and integrated equestrian precinct for the Capricorn Coast

The Rookwood Weir project for the benefit of primary production and region

A commitment from all sides of politics to continue funding programs like Works For Queensland that provide full funding without the need for communities to find matching dollars for projects like rural road networks.