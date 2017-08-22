28°
News

The Tower lunch, a Chinese investor and a GKI 'toast'

Trish Bowman and Frazer Pearce | 22nd Aug 2017 5:48 AM
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with people protesting in support of a casino licence for GKI in 2015.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with people protesting in support of a casino licence for GKI in 2015. Chris Ison ROK240515cgki8

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE three people lunching at Pacino's on Rockhampton's riverbank had reason to "celebrate”.

According to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Tower Holding's development manager Anthony Aiossa and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Ms Lauga raised their glasses for a toast believing Tower had all but secured financial backing for the 1500-job Great Keppel Island redevelopment.

That was November last year: fast forward to August 2017 and Tower Holdings has still not secured that investment.

Ms Lauga this week revealed her version of the restaurant conversation that gave reason for optimism going into Christmas.

She said Mr Aiossa had told them Tower had been speaking with three investors and were entering a due diligence phase with one investor - a Chinese investment firm.

"Anthony told us that the firm would be a perfect fit because their businesses and investments align so well with the GKI project,” she said.

"He said the best part about the Chinese firm's interest was that they didn't care about a casino licence.”

COMMITTED: GKI Revitalisation Project manager Anthony Aiossa and Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew during a previous visit to Yeppoon.
COMMITTED: GKI Revitalisation Project manager Anthony Aiossa and Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew during a previous visit to Yeppoon. Trish Bowman

Ms Lauga said they celebrated at lunch with a glass of wine and all toasted to the "exciting news”.

"Anthony told us to expect an announcement by Christmas. Christmas came and went and there was no announcement,” Ms Lauga said.

"I called Anthony in January 2017 and he said they were still proceeding with due diligence.

"One month before Tower is required to start work in accordance with the conditions of the lease and here they are saying they do need a casino licence again.”

Ms Lauga said Keppel needed jobs and this was the heart of the issue.

Artists impression of the new Great Keppel Island revitalisation. Photo Contributed
Artists impression of the new Great Keppel Island revitalisation. Photo Contributed Contributed

"I suggested to Tower last year that they consider scaling back Stage 1 and applying for the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund to get a slice of the $5 billion in concessional finance for infrastructure.

"Other resort developments on the Queensland coast are using innovative ways to develop eco-friendly resorts, whereas Tower keeps on the same old casino adage.”

"Many in the local community have told me they don't care about a casino; they would just love to see something started that could offer a family-friendly eco-resort which would in turn create new jobs and business opportunities.”

Having already invested $50 million into the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island Resort, Tower Holdings chairman Terry Agnew has hit back at Ms Lauga in a bid to set the record straight.

He was disappointed with Ms Lauga's comments against the Great Keppel Island project and about the project not having commenced yet.

"Brittany knows very well that the granting of a casino license to kick-start the Great Keppel Island project was her number one issue that she used in her previous election campaign,” he said in a statement to The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

"However, immediately after being elected as the Member for Keppel she abandoned the project on a number of occasions including not turning up to a public rally for the project at the last minute, standing up and voting against the issuing of a license for the project in the Queensland Parliament, continuing to be critical of Tower Holdings in the media and a reluctant to get involved and assist the project in the current lease negotiations with the state.”

"After turning her back on the project in 2015, Brittany has provided no genuine support for the project and has not undertaken any material actions to help. Rather, she continues to play political games with the project and stir up controversy with her ongoing negative comments”.

"The time has come for the Member for Keppel to stop playing politics with the project and make it clear where she stands. If she really wants the project to happen, she will support the granting of a casino license as she did when she was originally elected and she will assist with the current lease dealings. Otherwise, it will be clear to all that she has well and truly given up on Great Keppel Island”.

He called on Ms Lauga to stand by her "election promise” or resign.

"Brittany was clearly elected on the promise that she made to the electorate that she would support a casino license for Great Keppel,” he said.

"If she was honest now, she would stick to this promise or resign from her position.”

He said he is looking for support to get the project moving after a 10 year commitment that continues today, not a mud-slinging match.

"I would like to set the record straight. In my discussions and correspondence with Ms Lauga, I have made it very clear that the project cannot start until such time as we have external project funding in place,” Mr Agnew said.

"She knows this very well and I have told her and my staff have told her on numerous occasions.

"My company has already invested $50 million cash into this project and we have worked tirelessly to raise the necessary project funding.”

Mr Agnew said Ms Lauga claims that he told her that they do not need a casino license to start the project.

"This comment was taken completely out of context and is deliberately misleading to the public. I made it very clear to Ms Lauga that if we had finance in place, the project could start with or without a casino license, this was reiterated in an ABC interview in August last year” he said.

"However, it has proved extremely difficult thus far to secure the project finance without a casino license. As I have previously said, if a casino license was provided to the Great Keppel Island project this would allow us to secure the project finance to start the project. It is this simple.

"Maybe Ms Lauga does not understand the financial realities of raising finance for a new business venture.

"Sometimes it is not easy and it is certainly not easy in Central Queensland at the moment. I am sure that the thousands of local small businesses owners and anyone else that has had to get a bank loan will be able to relate to this.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga great keppel island redevelopment tower holdings

REVEALED: The Rocky industries at risk of collapse

REVEALED: The Rocky industries at risk of collapse

The best and worst industries facing financial threat

String of break-ins sparks huge call for action in CQ town

FILE PIC .Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Residents ashamed to live in a town of disrespectful vandals

Look out Rocky, there's a new Sausage King in town

Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, has claimed the title of Queensland's Sausage King at the Ekka.

New kid on the butcher's block snags coveted award

REVEALED: Work starts on new $3.1M gift for Rocky boaties

PLEASED: Rockhampton Region Councillor Tony Williams (left) and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne are pleased to see the new North Rockhampton boat ramp facility get the green light.

Rockhampton business awarded contract for major boating project

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

'Welcome, strangers, to the show': Music icon coming to Rocky

World-renowned Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly has announced a Rockhampton performance as he tours his 23rd studio album.

HUGE name reveals Rocky show plans, with more big acts to come

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

For Sale Dual Purpose Inner CBD Building

106 William Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with ... Offers to...

OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with charm and character with exposure in spades, is this exquisite opportunity to purchase...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $199,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Supreme Ultra Modern Lifestyle Townhouse-Close To The Uni

1/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What an amazing, fully air conditioned townhouse, in the heart of Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens, perfectly positioned at the crest of a beautiful quiet cul de...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping