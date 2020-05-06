The Queensland street where even police aren’t safe

Kirwan Police have been called to Boyes Crt 140 times in the last 90 days as the streets crime rates peak higher than some shopping centres.

Broken down cars line the road, windows are smashed and an abandoned unit block towers over the end of the cul-de-sac in one of Townsville's most notorious streets of crime.

Townsville Police pour resources into keeping the area safe, but new Queensland Police data reveals just how much crime occurs in the small Heatley street, Boyes Court.

Queensland Police data reveals nearly 100 incidents of crime were committed in the street in the last 12 months, averaging about two recorded crimes each week.

These numbers do not include police call-outs, which Kirwan Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said soared above the recorded data.

In the last 90 days, Kirwan police officers were called to the street 140 times.

Of these call-outs, 20 incidents required two or more police vehicles as back-up.

Property and drug offences were the most common with 14 unlawful entry charges and 13 drug charges laid in the last 12 months.

Snr Sgt Brosnan said police were called there daily for multiple reasons, including wanted person reports, disturbances and stolen car reports.

He said police regularly saturated the area which has become one of the worst streets for crime in the region.

"We do what we can with what we have, but because most of the residences are privately owned we are limited," he said.

A recent police task, Operation Lockdown, targeted the area and successfully apprehended 25 offenders on more than 30 charges.

Snr Sgt Brosnan said the stark statistics and community advice prompted the large operation which involved more than 50 officers patrolling in cars, on bikes and on foot last week.

The street has previously been plagued by crime and drunken violence, including huge fights and stabbings.

An abandoned unit block at the end of the street was also gutted by fire two years ago.

A fire gutted a unit in an abandoned block in Boyes Crt in 2018.

Snr Sgt Brosnan said the majority of crime was occurring on the street and spreading throughout the area.

The proximity to shopping centres also increased the crime threat.

"There is a flow-on effect that goes on with people committing crime in neighbouring streets and gathering at points between the centre and the streets," he said.

"It's up there with our most problematic streets."

