The toxic wasteland of reality television

TO ALL of the Married at First Sight and My Kitchen Rules fans, you may want to skip the read this week. You've been warned...

This year, these shows have stepped well and truly out of line.

Since when did our entertainment platform transform into such a toxic wasteland?

It used to be mindless TV for me but now it is just downright horrifying. It grabs attention for all the wrong reasons. I can't bring myself to get hooked on people tearing strips off each other, contestants more invested in cooking up catfights than the culinary field itself or strangers getting married when they are clearly not even ready to be in a committed relationship.

At the moment, our "entertainment” realm is going against everything we are working hard to combat.

We have an anti-bullying movement that these shows have so effortlessly brought to a screeching halt. We already have so many abusive, infidelity-plagued relationships that real people endure in real life but for some reason, Married at First Sight is sculpting it all into a dramatized storyline for the sake of light entertainment.

Turning such serious, sensitive issues into something to simply tune in to on the couch is desensitising us, transforming us more into "viewers” than "do-ers” which reduces our will to actively help people in these devastating situations. It breaks my heart because from where I'm standing, nothing good comes from the current content being splashed across our screens. It may help to create awareness but it reaches a point where it almost makes a mockery of the issues of focus through the way the show is presented to audiences.

It's a fine line I truly hope we don't continue to flirt with.

We have sparked major movements, particularly over the past few years, to eradicate bullying and abusive behaviour because they are toxic and should not be tolerated. However, we have these shows on television glorifying those exact horrific elements and it confuses the hell out of me. It's one thing to say we will not stand for mistreatment in our society but to have it suddenly the main source of entertainment, we are quite clearly contradicting ourselves.

The entertainment platform is a highly influential source of education so what exactly is the take-home message these shows are sending? The message I have received from snippets of Married at First Sight is that a woman can be as horrible as she likes to her partner but when he reaches breaking point and defends himself verbally, he's suddenly the one in the wrong?

And it's okay to treat your partner like they are disposable because there are better-looking options out there; options who wouldn't give you a second glance let alone their time, respect, attention and real love. The message I have received from My Kitchen Rules is that it doesn't matter if you have a bad attitude and abhorrent table etiquette (or lack of), you will still maintain your seat at the table until elimination.

It's shameful.