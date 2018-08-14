The tragic tale behind scooter bandit's brazen servo robbery

IN CUSTODY: Alan John Jones unsuccessfully sought to be bailed while a brief of evidence was assembled regarding Friday's robbery of a service station.

Waking up on Saturday bleary eyed, surrounded by the proceeds of crime, with his face splashed across the news, Alan John Jones knew he was in a lot of trouble.

Zilzie resident Jones, 28, had made no attempt made to disguise his face or distinctive mow-hawk hair cut during the alleged opportunistic robbery on Friday night of a Koongal service station which he conducted armed with a pair of service station scissors before fleeing on a scooter.

Seeing the writing on the wall, he called Rockhampton Police to confess to his crime.

The story behind what led Jones to his "act of madness” was almost Shakespearian the way in played out in Jones's Monday morning bail hearing at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Led into the dock, a tearful Jones waved and blew kisses to his sobbing, heavily pregnant wife and two young children (aged five and two), who were seated in the public gallery answering to the charge of armed robbery with actual violence.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said Jones criminal history wasn't extensive but was "very relevant” given that he served three years in in prison for previous robbery offences in 2010 and 2011.

She alleged that at 9.25pm on Friday night, Jones approached the business on Thozet Road riding a child-sized scooter.

Jones then went inside the store and recognising it was a "soft target”, entered a staff area where he allegedly grabbed the 22-year-old female attendant her by the hips, demanding she open the till.

He armed himself with the scissors and pointed them towards her hips saying "it was not the first time he had done this”.

The woman complied, Jones allegedly removed a sum of cash and took as many cigarettes as he could carry before making her lie on the ground, throwing the scissors on the floor and scooting from the scene.

In seeking to show cause why Jones should be granted bail, Defence barrister William Prizeman painted a sad story of the struggles and mitigating circumstances facing his client and family.

Since his release from jail, Jones had sought to rehabilitate himself into society with his family providing a stabilising role in his life.

Mr Prizeman said the Jones's wife, who was due to give birth to their third child in three weeks time, was taking medication to treat her Asperger's syndrome.

He said Jones had been battling cancer after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2013.

"He just finished his second round of treatment in regards to the the cancer reoccurring, he finished that treatment two weeks ago,” Mr Prizeman said.

"He currently takes a medication called Lexapro for anxiety and he instructs that it has quite unpredictable consequences when combined with alcohol.”

After his plumbing work since 2015 on the Kershaw Gardens project finished up on Friday, Mr Prizeman said Jones was told by his employer that they wouldn't have any more work for him.

Given he was the sole income provider for the family, Jones was distressed and threw himself into a drinking session consuming a "significant amount of alcohol” which, combined with the Lexapro, would have precipitated his lapse in judgment leading to him "committing an act of madness” on Friday night.

As he was intoxicated, Jones couldn't recall much of the events that happened during the robbery but admitted acting on the spur of the moment when he saw the opportunity with Prizeman describing the behaviour as "extremely unsophisticated offended where he was almost guaranteed to be recognised”.

Mr Prizeman didn't wish to take anything away from the seriousness of the crimes but said that Jones had quickly handed himself in, had cooperated fully and returned all of the stolen property.

Add to the bitterness of the situation, before he handed himself in to the authorities, Jones had been contacted by his employer offering him more work.

As the matter would take up to nine months to be finalised by the District Court, Mr Prizeman suggested his client could remain working and while adhering to strict bail conditions.

Prosecutor Marsden empathised with Jones's family's struggles but disagreed that his cooperation would have altered the outcome significantly given the weight of evidence gathered from the crime scene including the CCTV footage.

In her opposition to bail she said that Jones's posed an "enormous risk”.

She said his previous three years in jail should have acted as a deterrent but instead he unravelled and became a threat to society as soon as he found himself in a stressful situation and alcohol was involved.

Ms Marsden argued that there were many doing it as tough or worse in the community who didn't need to be encouraged to replicate this sort of offending.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale agreed that Jones represented too much of a risk to the community after committing a "frightening crime” of the "utmost seriousness” and his previous criminal history.

She was not convinced that Jones had the necessary family supports in place or that cause had been shown why bail should have been granted.

The magistrate remanded Jones in custody for six weeks while a brief of evidence was prepared for summary review before the case was handed up to district court.

About to be led off to prison by the guard, Jones stood his ground, demanding to be able to say good bye to his wife and children saying it was "f---ing b---s---”.

He wife echoed his calls to be able to say good bye, pushing her way into the court area and walked over to the glass enclosed dock, where she clung to his hand through the gap in the glass for a brief moment before he was led away, yelling his good byes to his children.

As a parting shot, Jones's sobbing wife yelled at the magistrate "you are evil!” before exiting the court room with her young children in tow.

Jones will return to Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 26.