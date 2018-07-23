The trek of a lifetime for a group of Emu Park women

In training at Kemp Hill as they head off to trek Mt Everest Base Camp in October.

In training at Kemp Hill as they head off to trek Mt Everest Base Camp in October. Glenn Adamus

GOING about her regularly day as a beauty therapist at her Emu Park business, My Beauty Spot, Rebecca Weston struck up a conversation with a regular client that would led her to a trip of her lifetime.

Rebecca, 38, an ex-Navy servicewoman who moved to the area four years ago, was talking to her client, Cresta Clarke, how she wanted to make some new friends.

After getting to talking the women realised they both had a common interest - hiking and trekking.

Cresta was talking about how she was going to hike to Mt Everest Base Camp with her two friends, Simone Stokes and Kate Price and she invited Rebecca to come along as well.

Cresta does the trip to the Himalayas annually, to take supplies and do volunteer work as a Occupational Therapist at the Special School for Disabled and Rehabilitation Centre in Kathmandu.

The group of four women, three of which who are Mums, head to Nepal in just under 11 weeks in October.

To prepare themselves for the intense trek, the group have been training.

"Just walking around the local area, there isn't a lot of mountains around here, we do laps of Kemp Hill, around Emu Park on steep hills, Mount Archer,” Rebecca said.

The trek to Mount Everest base camp will be split across nine days, sleeping in tin sheds called Teahouses along the way.

The ladies will fly into Kathmandu and then onto Lukla, which is labelled as the world's most dangerous airport, where their trek will begin.

From Lukla, climbers trek upward to the Sherpa capital of Namche Bazaar, 3,440 metres, following the valley of the Dudh Kosi river.

It will take about two days to reach the village, the central hub of the area, where they will rest for acclimatisation.

They then trek another two days to Dingboche, 4,260 metres, before resting for another day for further acclimatisation.

Onto Gorakshep, the flat field below Kala Patthar, 5,545 metres and Mt. Pumori will lead the to Mt Everest Base Camp.

They will trek high and then sleep low, trying to attune their body to 5, 300 metres altitude.

Most days it will be four to six hours trekking and on one day, it will be 11 hours.

"Hopefully our bodies can handle the altitude and the thin air,” she said.

Packing all of their gear including food, drinks and sleeping gear into bags to take with them up the mountain, a main goal of the group is to look after the environment.

The area has quite a substantial waste issue so the group will all be taking camelbacks and using purification tablets for their water so they don't need to use plastic water bottles.

"We don't want to add to the problem and we are very passionate about that,” Rebecca said.

Rebecca is looking forward to the whole experience, crossing the suspension bridges and seeing mountain bull Yaks.

"To put my flag in the ground and say that I made it,” she said.

"I just cant wait, the whole thing is going to be amazing.”

While Mt Everest Base Camp will be a stark comparison, the mother of three has climbed Mount Bartle Frere, Queensland's steepest mountain and active volcano, Mount Batur in Bali.

And to top it off, she will get to share the life-changing experience with her new friends.

"They will be my lifelong friends, we have just clicked so well,” she said